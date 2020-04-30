Buy or Sell: Matthew Stafford is Better than Kirk Cousins

An interesting online debate emerged Thursday afternoon between dueling fan bases.

Fans of the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings have taken to social media to debate the merits of their respective franchise quarterbacks.

It is quite an interesting debate since both quarterbacks have not experienced a great deal of team success.

Last season, Cousins secured his first career playoff victory when the Vikings defeated the New Orleans Saints, 26-20, in overtime.

Stafford has yet to experience any playoff success, as the Lions have gone 0-3 during his tenure as Detroit's franchise passer.

Based on pure statistical numbers, Cousins has the edge. Many Vikings supporters have simply compared statistical accomplishments and declared Cousins the winner.

But alas, the measure of who is the better quarterback is not just based on numbers.

Stafford's talents easily place him among the best quarterbacks in the league.

The 12-year NFL veteran's arm strength is unparalleled, and allows him to fling the ball deep with relative ease.

Data suggests that Stafford is in the top 10 of the most accurate quarterbacks in the NFL on deep balls thrown over 25 yards.

Now that Detroit has finally committed to building what resembles a rushing attack, Stafford has more weapons to play at an elite level in 2020.

Comment below and let us know why Stafford is a better quarterback than Cousins.

