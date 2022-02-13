Super Bowl 56 Predictions: Bengals-Rams

The SI All Lions staff provides its predictions for Super Bowl 56 between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.

Vito Chirco

A team had never played a Super Bowl in its own stadium until last season, when Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers squared off with and defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium.

Fast-forward a year, and the circumstances are the same, with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium.

I think the home team wins once again, too.

Joe Burrow will resemble his moniker "Joe Cool" and give the Rams' defense a run for its money. But, in the end, Matthew Stafford will silence his critics and connect with Odell Beckham Jr. for the game-winning score in the final 2:00 of the game.

Sorry, Lions fans. But, Stafford and his L.A. teammates will be celebrating as Super Bowl champs later tonight.

Rams 24, Bengals 17

Camren Clouthier

The football season comes to a close, as the Cincinnati Bengals face off against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56. I think former Lions QB Matthew Stafford and the Rams are going to run away with it.

The Rams possess a very potent offense with a number of core pieces, including Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals are definitely viewed as the underdog, and I just don’t think they have enough to get it done. This game will be huge for Stafford’s legacy, and I think he lets loose on the big stage to silence the haters once and for all.

Rams 31, Bengals 24



Daniel Kelly

Cincinnati goes from worst to Super Bowl champions in two seasons, and by doing so, gives Lions fans hope! The connection between Bengals QB Joe Burrow and WR Ja’Marr Chase proves to be just too much, as the two wreck the Rams’ plans to win it all at their home stadium.

Bengals 34, Rams 31

© Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports © Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports © Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Logan Lamorandier

The Bengals have caught fire at the right time, but can they continue their postseason success for the fourth straight game? They do have a lot of really nice players.

At the same time, that offensive line of theirs is concerning against the Rams' defense. Yes, the Bengals did a phenomenal job against the Chiefs in the second half of the AFC Championship Game. Yet, I believe that performance will be tough to replicate. I think Stafford gets it done for the Rams' offense.

Rams 30, Bengals 24

John Maakaron

One final game remains in the 2021 NFL season. I am excited to sit down and watch the Los Angeles Rams battle the Cincinnati Bengals.

If it was always the case that the most talented team wins, the Rams would be facing the Kansas City Chiefs.

But, alas, it's the Bengals who are representing the AFC and not the Chiefs.

I think this game has the chance to be a real good one.

Matthew Stafford is in pursuit of his first Lombardi Trophy, but the Bengals will not go down easily.

Nobody stops Cooper Kupp, and Aaron Donald won't allow his team to lose again on the grandest stage of them all.

In the end, Stafford will shine and leave SoFi Stadium celebrating his first Super Bowl win.

Rams 31, Bengals 27

Adam Strozynski

When you look at these teams on paper, this shouldn't be this hard, after all the Los Angeles Rams are the more complete team.

Offensively, the Rams have All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who's had a breakout year, and everyone's new, but old favorite quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is having a fantastic year.

They have two All-Pro players on defense. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald plans on making Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow's day anything but super. Meanwhile, cornerback Jalen Ramsey has embraced the challenge of shutting down the 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

And, here is where things get sketchy: The Cincinnati Bengals' offensive line is porous at times, having led to Burrow getting sacked nine times in the AFC Divisional round.

What this team does have, though, is a solid defense that will turn you over, as well as swagger.

That comes from Burrow, who has a calm, cool intensity about himself. He controls this explosive offense, that will cut you through the air and run it down your throat.

Sunday is a struggle, but it's a culmination of the crowning of a new elite quarterback.

Bengals 24, Rams 23