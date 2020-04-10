Better Fit: DE A.J. Epenesa or DE Marlon Davidson?

The Lions certainly must continue to address the defensive line by adding more depth behind Trey Flowers at defensive end.

If Detroit does not secure defensive end Chase Young in the first-round of the 2020 NFL draft, there are a couple of productive defensive ends the Lions could target in the second-round.

Lets take a look at two of the defensive ends Detroit could target in later rounds of the draft.

DE A.J. Epenesa, Iowa

Epenesa is a big, imposing pass rusher that would be a solid addition to the Lions defensive line.

In 2018 and 2019, he was able to secure double digit sacks for the Hawkeyes.

In 2019, he recorded 11.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss with four forced fumbles.

Lions team reporter Tim Twentyman writes, "He is stout on the edge and effective setting the edge in the run game. He can play end in a 4-3 or 3-4, so he's scheme versatile. Some analysts think he can also bump inside and rush from the three-technique. He's not as gifted an athlete as some of the other edge rushers in this class, but Espenesa wins with his strength and with his hands."

DE Marlon Davidson, Auburn

Lions general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia were among those in attendance at Auburn's pro day.

Davidson fulfilled his promise to his late mother, and earned his college degree -- foregoing a chance to leave school early to enter the NFL Draft.

In 2019, Davidson secured 12.5 tackles for loss, and was the team's sack leader with 7.5. He also recorded 48 tackles and two fumbles.During Senior Bowl week, many commented on how dominant he was against opposing offensive linemen.

He has been moving up quite a few draft boards in recent weeks.

Davidson plays both inside and out and would likely be the better fit based on how the Lions utilize their defensive linemen.

