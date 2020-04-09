AllLions
Leigh Steinberg Tells SI All Lions: 'There is No Concern about Recurrence' and Tua Is Healthy

John Maakaron

One of the biggest question marks ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft is the health status of former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The debate whether teams should risk drafting Tagovailoa centers around the ex-Crimson Tide quarterback's health status. 

According to NFL analyst Michael Lombardi, Tagovailoa’s health has earned a failing grade from a couple of NFL franchises.

Lombardi said on his "GM Shuffles" podcast, "I’m saying that if you’re picking a quarterback, it’s really hard to pick a good one. It’s even harder with a guy who can’t stay healthy. That’s my point. So yeah, two teams I’ve talked to have flunked him. They flunked him on not just the hip, on the multitude of injuries. Like, the risk far outweighs the reward.”

In November of 2019, Tagovailoa underwent successful hip surgery to repair an injury that occurred in Alabama's 38-7 victory over Mississippi State Nov. 16. 

Tagovailoa suffered a dislocated hip with a posterior wall fracture when he was tackled from behind by two Mississippi St. defenders. 

“Tua’s prognosis is excellent, and we expect him to make a full recovery," Alabama team physician Dr. Lyle Cain said in a statement.

Tagovailoa's agent, Leigh Steinberg, does not share the same injury concerns as Lombardi, and reiterated to SI All Lions that Tagovailoa is healed.

"I rely on feedback from the two doctors who have actually treated Tua. Lyle Kain is the Alabama team physician, and Chip Rout performed the surgery. They both have been emphatic that Tua has healed and is healthy and there is no concern about recurrence. It's hard to respond to two purported, anonymous team physicians," Steinberg told SI All Lions.

