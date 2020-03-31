Better Fit: DE Everson Griffen or DE Vinny Curry?

After the initial wave of free agency, there remain several defensive ends that could help the Detroit Lions defense.

Among them are Everson Griffen and Vinny Curry, who remain available to be signed by teams in search of veteran defensive ends.

Griffen, a four-time Pro Bowler, has been a thorn in Detroit's side for years.

The USC product has also been a menace for opposing quarterbacks in the league since his first full season of playing in games back in 2011. Since then, he's recorded at least four sacks each season, including at least eight sacks each year from 2014-17.

His single-season high came in 2017 when he recorded 13 sacks. That also happened to be a season in which the Vikings went 13-3, finished in first place in the NFC North and made the NFC Championship Game (lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, 38-7).

A fourth-round pick (No. 100 overall) in the 2010 NFL Draft, Griffen could be an affordable option to provide depth on the Lions roster.

Curry is a player new defensive coordinator Cory Undlin has familiarity with, as both spent time with the Eagles organization.

Away from the Eagles, Curry struggled mightily with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018. He returned back after only one season away from the team that drafted him in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft.

With Undlin having knowledge of how to properly utilize Curry, his pass-rushing abilities can be featured in Detroit.

In 2019, Curry was able to disrupt the quarterback once every 6.3 rush attempts.

By all accounts, Curry had one of his best statistical seasons since 2014.

The Eagles top reserve rusher secured five sacks, seven hurries, six QB hits, 18 pressures, and 27 combine tackles on 393 defensive snaps.

