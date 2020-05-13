Better Fit: Markus Golden or Larry Warford?

Heading into the 2020 season, it would behoove the Lions to consider adding one or two additional free agents to bolster the offensive and/or defensive lines.

Could free agents Larry Warford and Markus Golden be the answers?

"Reuniting with Warford, the Lions' third-round pick in 2013, gives Detroit an upgrade over Joe Dahl or Oday Aboushi," writes Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. "It also gives draft pick Jonah Jackson a year to develop."

The 6-foot-3, 317-pound guard was originally drafted by Detroit in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

In his rookie campaign for Detroit, Warford became an immediate starter at right guard, and he did not give up a sack the entire 2013 season.

While the offensive line could always use an upgrade, it appears as though Detroit will just move forward with its internal options.

ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen believes the Lions are a great fit for Golden, who could aid in upgrading the pass rush.

"Detroit drafted Notre Dame outside linebacker Julian Okwara in the third round, but why stop there. The Lions are a heavy man-coverage team, and they couldn't get to the quarterback consistently in 2019. Adding Golden gives coach Matt Patricia another edge rusher for which to scheme," Bowen writes.

At the very least, Golden would give the Lions one more horse in the stable that can get to the passer -- a skill that Detroit head coach Matt Patricia's defense definitely needs.

Besides, a team can never have enough pass rushers, and that is why Golden should be a priority at this time for the Lions.

