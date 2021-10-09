Predictions: Michigan-Nebraska
Nebraska comes into this primetime matchup, averaging 504 yards per game -- the second-highest amount of yards/game in the Big Ten in 2021. The Cornhuskers also haven't lost at home so far this season, and have lost by a combined 18 points in their three losses -- to Illinois (by eight points), Oklahoma (by seven points) and Michigan State (by three points in overtime). So, there's no question this Nebraska team is better than last year's that went 3-5 in the COVID-19-abbreviated 2020 campaign. However, with how Michigan (5-0) is rolling right now, coming off a 38-17 victory over Wisconsin in Madison, I think the Wolverines will prevail victorious, yet by no more than 10 points.
Michigan 31, Nebraska 21
At 3-3, Nebraska has struggled at times this season, having lost to Illinois, Oklahoma and Michigan State. I think the Cornhuskers definitely pose a threat for the Wolverines, but I still see Michigan taking this one and moving to 6-0 on the year. The offense has to continue to perform behind QB Cade McNamara, and I think Michigan gets it done.
Michigan 30, Nebraska 20
This will surely be a test for the Wolverines on the road against Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. I hope Nebraska has learned from how Rutgers was able to limit the Wolverines' rushing attack in the second half.
Look for Nebraska to load the box to force Jim Harbaugh and the offense to pass the football much more. I think this has the chance to be a very close game all throughout the primetime matchup.
Nebraska 27, Michigan 24
