    • October 8, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Jamal Agnew Predicted Matthew Stafford's Interception

    Former Detroit Lions wide receiver posted on social media that Quandre Diggs would intercept Matthew Stafford on Thursday Night Football.
    Author:

    The Los Angeles Rams are currently battling the Seattle Seahawks on the road at Lumen Field. 

    At the half, the Rams, led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, are trailing 7-3. 

    Prior to the game, one of Stafford's former teammates predicted that the talented quarterback would toss an interception on Thursday Night Football. 

    Not only that, wideout Jamal Agnew, who now plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars, even called out which specific defensive back on the Seahawks would be able to take advantage of Stafford's often ill-timed passes. 

    "Nino gonna pick 9 tonight," Agnew tweeted approximately 30 minutes before the start of the NFC West divisional matchup. 

    With the Rams in the red zone, Quandre Diggs was able to intercept his former teammate, preventing the Rams from cashing in on a scoring opportunity. 

    "Used to see in practice," Agnew noted after the interception. 

    Recommended Lions Articles

    hockenson5

    Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 5 Thursday Injury Report

    Read more on the Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 5 injury report released Thursday.

    sewell5

    Orlovsky Suggests Lions Should Have Drafted LB Micah Parsons

    The Detroit Lions selected Penei Sewell with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

    price5

    Lions Will Remain Patient with CB Bobby Price: 'He's Still a Baby'

    Detroit Lions' coaching staff is not going to give up on a young member of its secondary.

    The Rams currently have a record of 3-1 entering tonights contest. 

    Following the loss to the Cardinals, Stafford noted he wished he would have been able to execute better on passes that were picked off. 

    “If there’s a throw out there that gets completed, the one I picked to try and throw wasn’t the right one,” Stafford said.  

    “That’s one of those plays where I’m sitting there going, ‘Man, I wish I’d have seen it a little bit different and put it to a different spot.’ DeSean (Jackson) did a great job of getting open. I’ve just got to find the right throw there and get it to him.”

    Join the AllLions Community

    Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

    BECOME A MEMBER

    stafford5
    News

    Jamal Agnew Predicted Matthew Stafford's Interception

    just now
    hockenson5
    News

    Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 5 Thursday Injury Report

    54 minutes ago
    sewell5
    News

    Orlovsky Suggests Lions Should Have Drafted LB Micah Parsons

    5 hours ago
    price5
    News

    Lions Will Remain Patient with CB Bobby Price: 'He's Still a Baby'

    54 minutes ago
    okudah5
    News

    Ranking Lions' 2022 NFL Draft Needs

    55 minutes ago
    USATSI_16743439_168388382_lowres
    News

    Can Charles Harris Live Up to First-Round Draft Status with Detroit Lions?

    13 hours ago
    smith5
    News

    Report: Packers Likely Landing Spot for LB Jaylon Smith

    Oct 6, 2021
    hockenson5
    News

    Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 5 Wednesday Injury Report

    Oct 6, 2021