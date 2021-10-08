Jamal Agnew Predicted Matthew Stafford's Interception
The Los Angeles Rams are currently battling the Seattle Seahawks on the road at Lumen Field.
At the half, the Rams, led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, are trailing 7-3.
Prior to the game, one of Stafford's former teammates predicted that the talented quarterback would toss an interception on Thursday Night Football.
Not only that, wideout Jamal Agnew, who now plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars, even called out which specific defensive back on the Seahawks would be able to take advantage of Stafford's often ill-timed passes.
"Nino gonna pick 9 tonight," Agnew tweeted approximately 30 minutes before the start of the NFC West divisional matchup.
With the Rams in the red zone, Quandre Diggs was able to intercept his former teammate, preventing the Rams from cashing in on a scoring opportunity.
"Used to see in practice," Agnew noted after the interception.
Recommended Lions Articles
Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 5 Thursday Injury Report
Read more on the Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 5 injury report released Thursday.
Orlovsky Suggests Lions Should Have Drafted LB Micah Parsons
The Detroit Lions selected Penei Sewell with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Lions Will Remain Patient with CB Bobby Price: 'He's Still a Baby'
Detroit Lions' coaching staff is not going to give up on a young member of its secondary.
The Rams currently have a record of 3-1 entering tonights contest.
Following the loss to the Cardinals, Stafford noted he wished he would have been able to execute better on passes that were picked off.
“If there’s a throw out there that gets completed, the one I picked to try and throw wasn’t the right one,” Stafford said.
“That’s one of those plays where I’m sitting there going, ‘Man, I wish I’d have seen it a little bit different and put it to a different spot.’ DeSean (Jackson) did a great job of getting open. I’ve just got to find the right throw there and get it to him.”
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more