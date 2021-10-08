Jamal Agnew Predicted Matthew Stafford's Interception

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver posted on social media that Quandre Diggs would intercept Matthew Stafford on Thursday Night Football.

The Los Angeles Rams are currently battling the Seattle Seahawks on the road at Lumen Field.

At the half, the Rams, led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, are trailing 7-3.

Prior to the game, one of Stafford's former teammates predicted that the talented quarterback would toss an interception on Thursday Night Football.

Not only that, wideout Jamal Agnew, who now plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars, even called out which specific defensive back on the Seahawks would be able to take advantage of Stafford's often ill-timed passes.

"Nino gonna pick 9 tonight," Agnew tweeted approximately 30 minutes before the start of the NFC West divisional matchup.

With the Rams in the red zone, Quandre Diggs was able to intercept his former teammate, preventing the Rams from cashing in on a scoring opportunity.

"Used to see in practice," Agnew noted after the interception.

The Rams currently have a record of 3-1 entering tonights contest.

Following the loss to the Cardinals, Stafford noted he wished he would have been able to execute better on passes that were picked off.

“If there’s a throw out there that gets completed, the one I picked to try and throw wasn’t the right one,” Stafford said.

“That’s one of those plays where I’m sitting there going, ‘Man, I wish I’d have seen it a little bit different and put it to a different spot.’ DeSean (Jackson) did a great job of getting open. I’ve just got to find the right throw there and get it to him.”

