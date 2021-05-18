A Bold Prediction for D'Andre Swift in 2021

The expectations for second-year running back D'Andre Swift have naturally started to increase.

"D'Andre Swift. Saw him in high school. We all seen him at Georgia and what he brought to the table -- just a complete back that was able to do it all," running backs coach Duce Staley explained. "First-down, second-down, third-down. He's the guy that you want to keep on the field. He brings problems to the defense, and his skill set is good. So, I can't wait to work with him, and hopefully, I can take it to a whole other level. That's my goal."

The 2020 second-round draft pick of the Lions (No. 35 overall) certainly has the offensive line to make it happen this upcoming season.

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The latest to predict that the Georgia product will emerge on to the scene this upcoming season is ESPN beat writer Eric Woodyard.

Woodyard, in fact, has boldly predicted that Swift will record over 1,000-yards rushing in 2021.

As Woodyard writes, "D'Andre Swift will be the one to break the curse and rush for 1,000 yards this season. The Lions haven't had a 1,000-yard rusher since Reggie Bush in 2013, the longest active drought in the NFL. Detroit's run game thrived during Barry Sanders' time with the team, as it led the NFL in 1,000-yard rushing seasons and 100-yard rushing games by individual players from 1989 to 1998. Since 1998, the Lions have been arguably the worst running team in the league, but Swift should change that."

In 13 games his rookie season, he rushed 114 times for 521 yards and eight touchdowns. He also chipped in as a receiver, hauling in 46 passes for 357 yards and two touchdowns.

Going into his second NFL season, Swift has all the potential in the world to take the next step.

Can the ex-Bulldogs running back top 1000-yards?

It will be quite the uphill challenge, but should that feat be accomplished by Detroit's offense, it will be Swift ending the drought.

