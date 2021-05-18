Mailbag: Odds Jahlani Tavai Makes the Lions

Read more on whether Jahlani Tavai will make the Detroit Lions out of training camp and much more in the latest SI All Lions Mailbag.

The Detroit Lions have filled out their roster, and actual rookie practices have already taken place.

As the offseason moves along, we continue to get more of an idea of what next season may look like.

There are still many question marks surrounding the team, though.

The “retooling” is still in the infancy phase. Naturally, most of the following questions pertain to the future of the Lions.

*Questions edited for clarity

1.) Knowing now how the draft fell, do you think the Lions made a mistake by not taking the Carolina Panthers’ offer for Matthew Stafford, that included their 2021 eighth overall pick? Pairing Penei Sewell with either QB Justin Fields or WR DeVonta Smith would’ve been a great start to the rebuild. -- @klinger2069

Answer: I think it’s easy to think that way in the short term, considering the Lions have yet to see any of the first-round picks from the Stafford trade. I agree that having the Panthers’ first-rounder this year would definitely make the Lions immediately more entertaining. In saying that, I still believe it was the right choice to take two future first-rounders from the Los Angeles Rams. It sets them up to continue to build down the line, while they get out from under the big contracts given out by former general manager Bob Quinn.

Also, given that quarterback Jared Goff’s dead cap is sizable for two more years, drafting a quarterback this year would essentially waste the highly valuable rookie contract. In order for the Lions to rebuild the right way, it’s going to take time. As difficult as it is to say from a Lions fan perspective, there needs to be some patience involved.

2.) What does QB Jared Goff have to do this season to become the “guy” instead of just a transitional QB? -- @Jpekius

Answer: In my mind, it would take a lot. Lions general manager Brad Holmes might think differently, though. He was part of the regime that drafted Goff and then subsequently traded for him once he came to Detroit.

At this point, I think it’s fair to assume that what Goff has shown so far in his career is exactly what he is in the NFL. Maybe there could be more development, but he is more likely that quarterback who can look good in situations but can’t carry a team by himself -- remember, not many can, though.

In short, to answer the question, Goff needs to show he can put the offense on his back with minimal receiving weapons, make players around him better, limit the mistakes, make some big-time throws and come through in the clutch. Typically, stats will follow if he can do those things. That’s a lot to ask, yet it’s what needs to be done to be considered a non-replaceable signal-caller in a quarterback-driven league.

3.) Do you feel LB Jahlani Tavai makes the team or is he on borrowed time? -- @Bobby430761

Answer: It was always said that Tavai’s skill set would likely only be usable in certain defenses.

With Aaron Glenn’s attacking scheme, Tavai is a square peg in a round hole, in terms of the linebacker fit. Not that Tavai was any good in a scheme supposedly catered to his strengths, but now he is even more on the outside looking in.

Due to his age, Tavai may get a fair chance to see what he can do, but it’s not likely he will be able to excel at what the coaching staff will want.

The best-case scenario may be one of the Patriots-style defenses calling and Holmes being able to get a late-round pick in return for him. Maybe the Lions would even try to convert Tavai into more of an EDGE player. He has experience there, as well.

In the end, I think Tavai will be a special teamer towards the bottom of the roster who very well could be released if the Lions want to keep some depth at other positions. Remember, this new staff has no connections with the former second-round selection.

I’ll go the 60/40 route, with a 60 percent chance he makes the initial team, though.

4.) What’s the most logical way for the Lions to get safety help for this season, or do you think they will stay with who they have? -- @pokerdayrogers

Answer: There are plenty of free agents still out there for the Lions to sign. And remember, Detroit just added safety Alijah Holder. Trading future draft capital doesn’t make a whole lot of sense at this point in time.

Not every hole can be filled in year one of Holmes’ tenure, and safety may be one of the weak links the Lions are comfortable addressing further down the road. Tracy Walker and Will Harris appear to have one last chance to prove themselves useful, as well -- with Walker likely having a longer leash.

5.) What are the chances, in your opinion, that undrafted free-agent wide receivers Jonathan Adams and Sage Surratt make the final roster? -- @B_Lake007

Answer: I would place the odds fairly high, if you include Javon McKinley, as well. The Lions have quantity over quality right now at the position, so it will truly come down to camp battles. A lot will depend on the roster construction, as well, if they will want to keep five or six receivers. Both Adams and Surratt have some nice traits to their game that can be useful. Honestly, special teams will likely be a big factor and who can contribute in the third phase of the game.

It would make a lot of sense for the rebuilding Lions to take a flyer for the future at one of their weaker positions on the team.

Personally, Adams is my favorite of the undrafted receivers. He has some work to do with the nuances of route-running, but his ability to locate the football, make catches in traffic and pluck the ball out of the air -- whether one-handed or with two hands -- is special. Adams will have concentration drops, yet the degree of difficulty on some of his catches is eye-popping.

6.) Are the OT Tyrell Crosby trade rumors more to do with the Lions' confidence in OT Matt Nelson than selling high on a tackle? Hard to believe they don’t think we need a good backup. -- @DetroitVEvrybdy

Answer: Looking long term, if the Lions don’t believe they can sign Crosby to a reasonable extension after his deal is up after the season, it may be wise to move him while his value is high. I just question if a late-round pick would be worth it. I find it unlikely they would get much more. Does a nice backup on essentially a one-year deal do much for a rebuild? In my opinion, a backup tackle is a bit of a luxury for the time being. At the same time, I wouldn't want to ship him off for peanuts, either.

Now, if there is a team willing to give up a mid-round selection, I’m all for it. However, if other teams truly covet him, the Lions could still hold on to him and hope for a compensatory pick once he leaves in free agency next year. The problem with that is that the Lions are likely to be more active in free agency next offseason and might not receive a comp pick.

Yes, the Lions' confidence in Nelson could definitely play a role. Still, I don’t think that is the only reason for doing their due diligence on Crosby’s trade value. Anytime a player is going into the last year of a deal, you have to at least test the waters. Also, having Halapoulivaati Vaitai’s ability to play tackle could factor in, as well.

Who knows, the Lions could eventually feel more comfortable with another guard and kick Vaitai back to the outside to backup Taylor Decker and Sewell. Due to Vaitai's contract, they can't move him this season.

The swing tackle position is important, yet it’s also not one you want to overpay. After all, it is still a backup role, and funds must be appropriately allocated under the salary cap.

More From SI All Lions:

Detroit Lions Roundtable: What Needs to Happen for the Lions to Go Over Six Wins

Campbell: Lions' Coaching Already 'Trash Talking'

Levi Onwuzurike: 'I Think We're Gonna Do Some Damage'

Detroit Lions' 2021 Rookie Numbers

How Did Detroit Lions Conduct Rookie Minicamp Without a Quarterback?