Breakdown of Lions' Defensive Free Agents

The Lions struggled mightily this past season on defense.

Head coach Matt Patricia's strength was supposed to be coaching up the defensive side of the ball, yet the Lions were one of the worst defensive units in the NFL in 2019.

After clearing out most of the assistant coaches on defense, the defensive staff and personnel will now both need to be retooled going into the offseason.

It will be essential for the Lions to make judicious decisions in free agency -- whether it be re-signing their own players or finding their successors.

Let's take a look at the defense and which individuals could be and/or should be on the way out of town via free agency.

Unrestricted free agents

DT Mike Daniels

Daniels landed in Detroit this offseason with high hopes after being released by the division rival Green Bay Packers.

The former Pro Bowler ended his 2018 season on injured reserve, and his 2019 campaign ended the same way.

He was given a one-year, $9.1 million deal by Detroit general manager Bob Quinn & Co., and failed to live up to expectations.

Daniels recently stated he would like to return to the Lions.

Fortunately for the Lions, he should come at a much cheaper price tag -- if they decide to bring him back.

The big question will be if they feel Daniels can stay healthy and is worth the risk.

DT A’Shawn Robinson

Robinson was a second-round selection in Quinn's first draft with the Lions in 2016.

He got off to a rocky start in Patricia's defense, and was even a healthy scratch in Week 1 a season ago.

His 2018 campaign turned around quickly, as he excelled alongside midseason acquisition Damon "Snacks" Harrison.

Much like the rest of the Lions' defense in 2019, Robinson regressed, and made minimal impact -- especially in the pass-rush department.

Robinson could be a fit in Detroit's defense depending on the role he takes on. However, it will be interesting to see if the Lions value his services enough to re-sign him.

If Harrison follows through with his retirement talks, Robinson could become a bit more of a priority.

S Tavon Wilson

Wilson comes from the New England Patriots' tree, and played well in his expanded duties after the midseason departure of Quandre Diggs.

At 29 years old, Wilson is no spring chicken for an NFL player.

His play, however, has not appeared to drop off.

By no means is he an elite playmaker, but he is well-suited in Patricia's defense as the box safety.

Quinn has already given him two separate two-year contracts, and it wouldn't be a big surprise if he is offered another.

S/LB Miles Killebrew

Killebrew really looked to be on his way to a promising career at the safety position after his solid rookie season in 2016.

After just finishing up his fourth season in the league, though, Killebrew doesn't have a positional home.

In 2018, he didn't play a single snap on defense, and only saw game action defensively this year due to the spate of injuries.

The biggest question mark with Killebrew: Is he a linebacker or a safety?

Not that it really matters, though, as his biggest value comes on special teams.

He was leading the NFL in special teams tackles for the majority of the year.

Quinn greatly values his special teams players, so he will likely bring Killebrew back on a relatively inexpensive deal.

CB Rashaan Melvin

Melvin was the Lions' top outside corner behind Darius Slay.

He had his fair share of struggles, however, after a decent start to the season.

The Lions gave Melvin a one-year deal to prove himself this past offseason, and it's likely they will turn to a younger, cheaper option to replace him.

All in all, Melvin is a decent veteran presence that does his best work in man coverage.

It would be interesting to see how he could perform with a pass rush in front of him, but that may not be in the cards for Melvin.

Even though he shouldn't be a real expensive re-signing, there could be a mutual parting of ways this offseason.

DT Darius Kilgo

Kilgo was a camp body that ended up on injured reserve before the season started.

It's unclear the exact role or how much the Lions had planned for him.

Going into his fifth season in the league, Kilgo has never been anything more than a backup.



Restricted free agent

DT Jamie Meder

Signed due to injuries piling up at defensive tackle as the season progressed, Meder was a free agent for almost all of the 2019 season.

He saw 12 defensive snaps in Week 17 against the Packers, and didn't show up on the stat sheet.

He's a low-priority free agent that likely won't be on the 2020 opening day roster.

Exclusive rights free agents

CB Mike Ford

An exclusive rights free agent, such as Ford, can't sign with another team if the Lions make any offer -- even the veteran minimum.

There is no cap hit if exclusive rights free agents are released, so the team holds all the power with no real liabilities.

Given that Ford is still developing and has seen decent playing time over the last two years, he will be back in a Lions uniform in 2020.

CB Dee Virgin



Virgin hasn't logged a defensive snap since coming into the league in 2017 as an undrafted free agent -- his last two seasons having been in Detroit.

He is strictly a special teams player.

Much like Ford, there is no downside to offering him a low-end deal because he can't refuse it -- unless he doesn't want to play football in 2020.

