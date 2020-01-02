Breakdown of Lions' Offensive Free Agents

The Lions are going into a crucial season in 2020.

Essentially given an ultimatum from the Ford family to turn things around and become a contender in the immediate future, general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia are on the hot seat.

It will be vital to make wise decisions in free agency -- whether it be retaining players or finding replacements for them.

Let's take a look first at the offensive side of the ball for the Lions and who could be on the move in free agency.

Unrestricted free agents

OG Graham Glasgow



Glasgow had a very nice season in the final year of his rookie deal.

Many are wondering why the Lions have neglected to sign him to an extension, but it's possible that they don't value him as much as the fanbase.

Remember, Glasgow wasn't even a true "full-time" player.

In a rather unorthodox strategy, Patricia decided to have a guard rotation that saw Kenny Wiggins get a handful of snaps each game.

Glasgow, a third-round pick of the Lions in the 2016 NFL Draft, had the best year of his career in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus. In fact, he was the ninth-ranked guard in the NFL, and didn't give up a sack all season.

If the Lions can't find a way to bring Glasgow back, it leaves a large hole to fill.

WR Danny Amendola

Amendola, 34, had a very underrated year.

He ended the year 11 reception yards short of his career-high for a single season, and was a really nice option in the slot.

Given his cheap price tag and his personality fit in the Lions locker room, it makes a lot of sense to bring Amendola back.

At some point, his play will likely fall off due to age, but there isn't much risk due to the relatively inexpensive contract he will likely receive.

QB Jeff Driskel

This was the first time since 2011 that the Lions needed to rely on a backup quarterback.

Driskel only started three games before ending up on injured reserve like Detroit franchise passer Matthew Stafford.

In those three starts, Driskel looked like a very capable reserve option.

With an ability to use his legs, the fourth-year quarterback put the Lions in a position to win in two of the games.

Perhaps the Lions want a more notable veteran behind Stafford.

However, if not, Driskel is a great value -- especially because he carries with him a cheaper price tag than a more season veteran.

And at the end of the day, it's not like many backups in the NFL could have won consistently with the roster the Lions put on the field this year.

TE Logan Thomas



Thomas outplayed fellow tight end and high-priced, free-agent acquisition Jesse James.

More athletic and a bigger threat in the passing game than James, Thomas was a nice third option at the position.

There's a reason Thomas received more snaps than James in three of Detroit's last four games.

Thomas won't be a hot commodity on the free agent market.

It does, however, make sense to try to retain the former Virginia Tech quarterback's services.

OG Kenny Wiggins

The Lions seem to like Wiggins a lot more than most.

As previously mentioned, Wiggins rotated between both guard spots on a regular basis.

Wiggins gave up two sacks and in half the number of snaps as Glasgow.

For a backup interior lineman that held a $3.125 million cap hit, he is not exactly a cheap option.

If the Lions do, in fact, lose Glasgow in free agency, it would not surprise me if Wiggins becomes a higher priority -- whether Detroit fans like it or not.

OG Oday Aboushi

Aboushi was the team's fourth interior lineman, and didn't see any playing time until injuries forced him into the lineup.

With low expectations and a small amount of starting experience, Aboushi played about as well as you would have thought he would've.

Just to note, he was PFF's lowest-graded guard on the team.

As a late free-agent signing last year, he will probably find himself in a similar situation this offseason -- good enough to be on a roster, but not good enough to garner a ton of attention on the open market.

WR Jermaine Kearse

Kearse's season ended on the first series of the preseason.

The Lions' top wideout duo of Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones would have made it tough for Kearse to see the field anyway.

His biggest impact could have been on special teams and as a respectable receiving option in spot duty.

Who knows where he is in his rehab, but the Lions appeared to be very interested last offseason before inking him to a one-year deal.

Quinn brought him in for a visit twice, and didn't let him leave the second time.

Restricted free agent

RB J.D. McKissic

The Lions claimed McKissic off of waivers at the beginning of the season.

He didn't have a huge role, but was by far the Lions' best receiving option out of the backfield in 2019.

The team even used him in the slot on occasion, too.

Given his familiarity with Detroit offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and his versatile nature, there aren't many reasons why McKissic won't be back.

That's not to say, however, that an addition to the running back room wouldn't lead to him being released when final roster cuts are made in the preseason.

Related

Lions Assistants Jeff Davidson and Paul Pasqualoni Stepping Down

Lions to Coach 2020 Senior Bowl