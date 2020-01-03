Pros and Cons of Lions Trading Down in 2020 NFL Draft

It's not everyday that fans of the Lions can all agree on something related to the organization.

When April rolls around, the Lions will be selecting third overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Everybody expects Detroit to select an impactful, ready-to-play defensive player.

Now, there will be some debate regarding whether or not the Lions should select an edge rusher to complement Trey Flowers or an elite-level cornerback to play opposite Darius Slay or replace him.

Jeff Okudah - Ohio State cornerback © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

While drafting an edge rusher is a position of need, many are now becoming aware that the interior rush position is an even bigger need.

With Damon "Snacks" Harrison possibly retiring and A'Shawn Robinson's potential departure via free agency, Detroit may need to replace at least two starters along the defensive line.

In order to accomplish what ownership has requested -- playoff contention next season, Detroit may need to become active on the phone lines the day of the draft.

Trading down could be a realistic option, in order to secure additional pieces for a defense that ranked near the bottom of the league across several defensive categories.

Here are the pros and cons of the Lions trading down in the 2020 NFL Draft:

Pros

Kent Lee Plate of Pride of Detroit makes a fair point saying, "The Lions' defense isn't one pass rusher away from having a strong pass rush. They'd be better served trading down and acquiring more picks from a QB needy team than trading up."

More picks in the first and/or second round gives Detroit the opportunity to address more than one deficiency on defense.

Cons

Passing on a generational talent or a player that is ready to produce isn't something an organization wants to do.

The further a team moves down in the draft order, the risk factor inherently increases that the player(s) selected won't produce at the level needed to benefit the organization.

