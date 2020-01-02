Lions Assistants Jeff Davidson and Paul Pasqualoni Stepping Down

The Lions announced Thursday afternoon that offensive line coach Jeff Davidson and defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni are stepping down.

Davidson and Pasqualoni had both been with the Lions since Matt Patricia was hired to be the franchise's head coach in 2018.

The offensive line had a good 2019 campaign under Davidson.

Center Frank Ragnow, left tackle Taylor Decker and right guard Graham Glasgow all finished in the top 10 at their respective positions based on their productivity this past season, according to Pro Football Focus.

The same positive remarks can't be made about the defense under Pasqualoni's leadership.

His defense finished as one of the worst in the entire NFL in 2019.

In fact, this past season's version of the Lions allowed 26.4 points per game -- 26th-worst in the NFL -- to go along with the 31st-highest amount of yards per game at 400.4, including a league-worst 284.4 yards per game allowed against the pass.

Here's what Patricia had to say about the departure of both coaches:

On Davidson - "Coach Davidson recently informed me that he will take an indefinite leave from coaching. Jeff was an invaluable resource to me during the past two seasons and his leadership will be greatly missed. He has left the door open to a coaching return in future years and I fully support his personal decision to spend time away from the game. I thank him for his dedication to our team and wish him and his family all the best.”

On Pasqualoni - "Coach Pasqualoni notified me this week that he will be stepping away from the Lions to be closer to his family. Coach P is one of the best men I’ve ever been around, on both personal and professional levels. I owe him so much and I’m grateful of the impact he had on our players, coaches and support staff. He will continue to be a great sounding board for me as a coach, father and leader. I wish him and his family well as they begin the new year together.”

