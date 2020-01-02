LionMaven
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Lions to Coach 2020 Senior Bowl

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions will join the Cincinnati Bengals in coaching the 2020 Senior Bowl, the Senior Bowl committee announced on Thursday. 

“My staff and I welcome the opportunity to coach many of the nation’s best college players at the Senior Bowl later this month,” Lions head coach Matt Patricia said. “Most of us got our start in coaching at the collegiate level, and we look forward to a great week in Mobile, (Ala.). This event has always been well-organized, and provides great access that is helpful in our pre-draft evaluations.”

Patricia will take the opportunity to take a closer look at seniors that will be vying to impress and raise their draft stock.

Senior Bowl week begins on January 20, and the game takes place Jan. 25.

Related

4 Roster Moves to Improve the Lions Defense Immediately

Despite What GM Bob Quinn Says, Lions are Starting Over

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bob Quinn's Comments that Should Make Fans Concerned

John Maakaron

Bob Quinn says, "It just was a season we didn't finish"

Why Didn't the Lions Fire DC Paul Pasqualoni?

John Maakaron

DC Paul Pasqualoni survived the first wave of staff changes

Lions Assistants Jeff Davidson and Paul Pasqualoni Stepping Down

Vito Chirco

Lions announce Thursday afternoon that offensive line coach Jeff Davidson and defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni are both stepping down due to personal reasons

4 Roster Moves that Immediately Improves Lions Defense

John Maakaron

Lions defense needs these four roster moves to immediately improve

Will Lions Upgrade Backup QB Position? Not So Fast

John Maakaron

Lions may not make drastic changes to quarterback room in 2020

Hail Mary Against Lions Included in Images of the Decade Video

John Maakaron

Green Bay's Hail Mary against Detroit Lions makes SportsCenter's images of the decade video

Despite What GM Bob Quinn Says, Lions Are Starting Over

John Maakaron

Bob Quinn said he did not want to take the franchise "Down to the basement again"

Watch: Under the Helmet with Don Mulbach

John Maakaron

Long snapper Don Mulbach is the latest to be featured on the Lions documentary series "Under the Helmet"

Rachel Marie Reacts to Bob Quinn's Press Conference

rachelmariesports

Rachel Marie reacts to Bob Quinn's end-of-season press conference

Early Lions 2020 NFL Draft Board

John Maakaron

Four potential first round candidates that should be on the Lions draft board