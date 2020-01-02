Lions to Coach 2020 Senior Bowl

The Detroit Lions will join the Cincinnati Bengals in coaching the 2020 Senior Bowl, the Senior Bowl committee announced on Thursday.

“My staff and I welcome the opportunity to coach many of the nation’s best college players at the Senior Bowl later this month,” Lions head coach Matt Patricia said. “Most of us got our start in coaching at the collegiate level, and we look forward to a great week in Mobile, (Ala.). This event has always been well-organized, and provides great access that is helpful in our pre-draft evaluations.”

Patricia will take the opportunity to take a closer look at seniors that will be vying to impress and raise their draft stock.

Senior Bowl week begins on January 20, and the game takes place Jan. 25.

Related

4 Roster Moves to Improve the Lions Defense Immediately

Despite What GM Bob Quinn Says, Lions are Starting Over