Calvin Johnson Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Detroit Lions star wideout Calvin Johnson receives Hall of Fame nod in his first time on ballot.

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson has been named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The star wideout was drafted in 2007 by Detroit with the No. 2 pick overall selection.

He played all nine seasons of his career with the Lions.

During his tenure, Johnson recorded 731 receptions for 11,619 yards and 83 touchdowns.

The 48 selectors for the Hall of Fame met virtually in early January to consider the 15 finalists, and felt the talented wideout was worthy of enshrinement.

Prior to the announcement, Johnson indicated he likely would have felt slighted if he did not receive the prestigious honor.

“Of course, it will feel like a slight, I guess, if you don’t get in the first time and you’re up there, you're a finalist," Johnson said on the "Huddle and Flow" podcast. “I can’t say that it wouldn’t, because we’re human, we’re emotional. But, it’ll happen. I confidently feel like it’ll happen. Will it happen first time? That would be awesome. Get it out of the way. Why not?”

This year marks Johnson's first year of eligibility since he retired following the conclusion of the 2015 season.

Johnson was a six-time Pro Bowler, and was named to four All-Pro teams.

"On behalf of the entire Detroit Lions organization, I'd like to congratulate Calvin Johnson on being named a first-ballot inductee for the Pro Football Hall of Fame," principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp said in a statement. "Calvin is one of the best to ever wear a Lions uniform, as he becomes the 22nd player who played for the Lions to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. This is the highest individual honor in football, and it brings me great joy to know that Calvin's legacy will forever be enshrined in Canton."



