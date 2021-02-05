Moore: It Was 'Petty' Lions Took Money from Calvin Johnson

Former Detroit Lions star wideout Calvin Johnson could be elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend.

During his tenure in Detroit, Johnson recorded 731 receptions for 11,619 yards and 83 touchdowns.

Even though he is on the verge of being recognized for his prestigious career, Johnson is still not on good terms with the only NFL franchise he suited up for.

"I love football still. I give back to football any way I can, whether it's through my camps or going to see different teams in the NFL, college, what-have-you. But, to do it here at home would be great. The fans love me. I love the fans here. But, I can't step foot into the building after I dropped so much in there," he said on the Huddle and Flow podcast. "Because that stung. I mean, it straight-up stung. Emotionally, but business-wise? No, it just doesn't work like that."

Even though a certain segment of Lions fans want Johnson to just move on, he still has the support of many of his former teammates and ex-NFL players that spent time in Detroit.

“Yeah, I definitely think they should try and make amends there," former Lions wideout Herman Moore told Woodward Sports on Friday. “He’s a great player. He’s considered second to Barry Sanders or right up there with him, as being the two best players to ever play for Detroit. And, I think when you look at it, it was a petty thing that took place with the money, given the caliber of player that he is.

“When you look at how Matthew Stafford was sent off, you just wish that guys like Barry and Calvin, even myself to a lesser extent, we’d have an opportunity to have that same send-off without controversy, because this is a great moment for Calvin."