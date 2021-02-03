Jared Goff 'Excited', Ready for New Opportunity in Detroit

After initially being disappointed, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is ready for his new opportunity.

Quarterback Jared Goff says he was able to overcome feelings of disappointment by connecting with the Detroit Lions staff, including general manager Brad Holmes, who was instrumental in drafting him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2016.

"You start to feel, I don't want to say 'relief' is the word, but you start to feel happy, grateful, ready for a new opportunity," Goff told the Los Angeles Times. "That's the biggest feeling that I was overcome with that night and even in the days following."

The 26-year old quarterback expressed that it became increasingly clear that his former team no longer wanted him to be a part of its future.

After the Rams' season concluded with a loss to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC divisional playoff round, Rams coach Sean McVay gave a lukewarm response when asked if Goff was the quarterback. "Yeah, he's our quarterback, right now," McVay said.

"As the quarterback, as the guy that's at arguably the most important position on the field, if you're in a place that you're not wanted and they want to move on from you, the feeling's mutual," Goff said. "You don't want to be in the wrong place. It became increasingly clear that was the case."

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In 2020, Goff passed for 3,952 yards and 20 touchdowns, to go along with 13 interceptions.

An issue that likely impacted the coaching staff's view of Goff were the increased turnovers. Goff ranks second in the NFL with 38 turnovers since 2019.

With his time in L.A. now being behind him, Goff expressed that he will take pride in bringing football back to prominence for a team that had been dormant before his arrival.

"Obviously, the ending wasn't favorable and wasn't fun," Goff said. "But, them drafting me No. 1 overall and bringing me to a city that hasn't had a football team in a long time, being a part of that rebuild after 2016, being able to help bring L.A. football back to prominence, all that stuff I take extreme pride in. It's something that I'll always remember."

