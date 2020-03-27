AllLions
Carlos Hyde Could Be Lions Answer at Running Back

John Maakaron

Whether it is via the NFL draft or via free agency, the Lions must look to add another running back to the 2020 roster. 

One option that has been circulating recently is veteran running back Carlos Hyde. 

In 2019, he secured a 1,000-yard rushing season with the Houston Texans, and many believe he can still be a strong contributor for select NFL franchises.  

He secured 1,070 yards and 6 touchdowns last season. Hyde surpassed 1,000 yards for the first time last season and could provide the same level of production for the right team. 

The Lions currently feature Kerryon Johnson and Bo Scarbrough, and could look to bring in Hyde to serve as a bruising, physical change of pace back. 

In his latest story outlining the remaining free agent targets, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News writes: 

"If the Lions are skeptical about Bo Scarbrough’s long-term viability as a high-volume option in the backfield, Hyde brings an established history as a productive north-south runner. He’s coming off an excellent season, averaging 4.4 yards per carry and topping 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. Although he wasn’t used much in the receiving game by the Texans, the ability is on the resume. He hauled in 59 passes one season with the 49ers."

Could the Lions be in the market for a two-down back who turns 30 in September? 

If not, they surely will look to the NFL draft to add to the current running backs room. 

