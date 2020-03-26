AllLions
Lions Take OT Austin Jackson in PFF's Post-Free Agency Mock Draft

John Maakaron

In Pro Football Focus' latest NFL mock draft, Detroit still acquires the player they need to fill a massive hole in the secondary and addresses a need along the offensive line. 

After trading down with the Miami Dolphins, Detroit was able to secure Miami's No. 26 pick in the first round. 

Opposite of cornerback Desmond Trufant, Detroit solidifies their secondary by selecting Jeff Okudah with the No. 5 pick. 

Okudah allowed only 15 catches for 178 yards and one score last season.

With the No. 26 pick, Detroit adds offensive tackle, Austin Jackson, out of USC. 

Here is what PFF had to say about Detroit selecting taking an offensive lineman on Day 1: 

"The Lions gain this pick in the trade for No. 3 overall and add to an offensive line that saw a couple of key departures this offseason. They gave Halapoulivaati Vaitai a big contract, but it’s really a short-term commitment and he can kick inside to guard. Jackson isn’t even 21 years old yet and earned pass-blocking grades of 78.4 and 78.8 the past two seasons."

Jackson, a former high school all-American, declared for the NFL Draft after his junior season.

In 2019, Jackson had a stellar season at left tackle and was named first-team all-Pac-12. 

Jackson’s grandfather played for the Green Bay Packers from 1976-’80.

It is believed by some scouts that Jackson has the versatility to play either right or left tackle. He has demonstrated on film the ability to handle speed rushers effectively, making him a potential replacement for Taylor Decker if Detroit decides to move on from him in the future. 

Is Vaitai an Upgrade from Rick Wagner?

Lions Signing Ex-Chargers Wide Receiver Geremy Davis

4 Second-Round OL Targets for Lions

