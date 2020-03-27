ILB Reggie Ragland Has Agreed to Terms with Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with Ex-Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland.

Ragland played college football at the University of Alabama, and was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the second-round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Ragland had a breakout season in 2018, recording 86 tackles, but saw a dip in his production in 2019.

Prior to spending the past three seasons with the Chiefs, Ragland spent one season with the Buffalo Bills. Unfortunately, Ragland's rookie campaign was cut short prematurely, as he suffered a torn ACL in training camp.

In August of 2017, Ragland was traded to the Chiefs for a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Bills placed the veteran linebacker on the trade block, since it was widely believed that he would not be an ideal fit for Buffalo's base 4-3 defense.

Standing at 6-foot-2, 252 pounds, Ragland will be called upon to assist in improving against the run, an area Detroit struggled mightily to defend all throughout 2019.

Detroit continued to add depth at linebacker Friday, adding linebacker Elijah Lee, per Justin Rogers of The Detroit News.

Lee played college football at Kansas State, and was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the seventh round in the 2017 NFL Draft.

According to Rogers, "Lee comes to Detroit with an extensive special teams resume, having played 761 snaps on the units during his three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. An inside linebacker by trade, the 6-foot-2, 229-pounder made five starts down the stretch of the 2018 season, recording a career-high 65 tackles."

