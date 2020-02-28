AllLions
Chargers Trade with Lions in Latest Mock Draft

John Maakaron

In the latest mock draft released by CBS Sports, the Los Angeles Chargers move up to the No. 3 spot and select Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

In return, Detroit receives the No. 37 overall pick in the second round, No. 71 in the third round and Los Angeles' 2021 second-round pick.

Chris Trapasso writes, "Let's try on this trade for size. The Chargers aren't absolutely desperate at quarterback with Tyrod Taylor on the roster, but would probably want to plan for the future. They figure Tagovailoa won't fall to them and they like the nucleus they have on defense for the next few seasons."

With the No. 7 pick in the first round, Detroit selects cornerback Jeff Okudah from Ohio State.

Okudah is a highly-touted cornerback who is expected to be the first at his position to be selected in this year's draft.

"Ohio State plays very simple defense, to be honest, Cover-1 and Cover-3. They don’t really blitz a lot. They just trust their front seven and DBs to make plays and obviously they did," Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke said via The Detroit News. 

"Okudah is a great player. He can play man-to-man coverage on basically anyone in the nation. He can cover anyone on the field."

Speculation continues that veteran cornerback Darius Slay will be traded in the offseason. 

That notion has gained even more traction when general Bob Quinn told reporters at the Combine that everything was on the table, including the possibility Slay could be dealt.

In Detroit, many are hoping that cornerback Darius Slay remains on the roster in 2020 so that Detroit can benefit from having two solid corners in the secondary.  

