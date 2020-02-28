NFL Combine Winners and Losers: Wide Receivers

The NFL Combine kicked off on Thursday and several wide receivers impressed scouts and draft analysts.

The 2019 wide receiver class is highly touted for being stocked heavily with highly talented receivers.

Thursday did not disappoint for some of the elite receivers looking to raise their draft stock heading into April's draft.

Here is a look at the winners and losers after Day 1 of workouts:

Winners

WR Chase Claypool

Claypool impressed many with his combine workout Thursday. His skill set was on full-display and some felt he may have earned his way into being a first-round selection.

He recorded 19 reps in the bench press, a 40.5-inch vertical jump and ran a 4.42 40-yard dash.

He is the only wide receiver weighing over 230 pounds to break 4.45 in the 40-yard dash since Calvin Johnson achieved that feat back in 2007.

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

With a vertical jump recorded at 44.5-inches and a 40-yard dash timed at 4.48 seconds, Peoples-Jones impressed many with his workout at the Combine.

Peoples-Jones struggled with an injury in his junior year at Michigan. He recorded 34 receptions, 438 yards, and six touchdowns in his final year for the Wolverines.

WR Denzel Mims

Mims was an explosive wide receiver for Baylor who racked up yards and big plays routinely.

At the Combine, Mims recorded a 38.5-inch vertical leap and he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds.

Losers

WR Jalen Reagor

His 40-yard dash left some draft analysts wondering if his weight gain following the season hindered his speed and performance.

He reportedly weighed in 10 pounds heavier than at TCU. The 4.47 and 4.50 40-yard dash times were slower than expected.

Reagor's times in the three-cone drill (7.31 seconds) and 20-yard shuttle (4.46 seconds) were also disappointing.

He did excel in the jumps, as he recorded a 42" vertical jump and 11’6” in the broad jump.

WR Tee Higgins

Higgins decided against participating in workouts Thursday, citing rest as the reason for his lack of participation.

Many were caught off guard since Higgins stated during his media session he was looking forward to running the 40-yard dash.

He even had a target time in mind that he wanted to achieve when he ran the 40-yard dash.

Draft analysts and scouts must now wait until March 12 -- the date of Clemson's Pro Day to evaluate Higgins further.

