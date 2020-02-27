LionMaven
Why Chase Young is a Perfect Draft Prospect for the Lions

John Maakaron

As it currently stands, it is unlikely that the Washington Redskins pass on defensive end Chase Young. 

Young is a highly touted defensive end who would help out Detroit's struggling defensive line.

His passing rushing skills are viewed as elite and he now is being talked about as a "general-talent" by some draft analysts.

"I definitely think I'm the best player in the draft," Young said at the NFL Combine. "I think I showed it on my tape. Every game, I think I showed it. I definitely think I put my best foot forward this year, I grinded hard. Two of my biggest things are hard work and dedication and I'm going to bring those two to the NFL with me."

As analyst Gary Davenport notes, drafting Chase Young would be the dream scenario for the Lions if a team falls in love with Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert and decides to trade with the Washington Redskins.

 "Only one NFL team (the Miami Dolphins) had fewer sacks than the 28 the Lions amassed in 2019. The team invested a fortune in Trey Flowers during free agency last year, and while he played relatively well in Motown, he has yet to notch 10 sacks in a season.

Long story short, the Lions desperately need to add pop to the pass rush. Young is a generational talent—a ridiculously athletic and gifted young player who led the nation in sacks last season.

If he's not the second overall pick, Lions general manager Bob Quinn will probably pull a hammy racing to the stage to turn in a card with Young's name on it."

Young would be a perfect fit for the Lions defensive line and he could single-handedly help the Lions organization achieve success in 2020.

