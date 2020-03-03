Simms: Stafford Will Be On Another Team if Lions Don't Make Playoffs

Chris Simms and Mike Florio discussed on their radio show Monday how many more seasons they felt quarterback Matthew Stafford had left in Detroit.

"A lot is going to be dictated by how this season goes," Simms said. "If they go to the playoffs -- he saves Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn's job then Matt Stafford is going to be there for a few more years after that."

Simms added, "If they don't go to the playoffs and it's a 7-9 type year, that it's going to be all over in Detroit. I think Matt Stafford will be on another team. Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn will be gone as well. I think it depends on how this season goes. This will dictate how many more years he has left in Detroit."

For Stafford, 2020 may represent one last opportunity to achieve that elusive playoff victory. The Lions have only appeared in the playoffs on three occasions during Stafford's career.

Something to watch for this offseason is how the team addresses the backup quarterback situation.

If the team decides to draft a young quarterback in the first two rounds, that may spell the beginning of the end of the Stafford era. It would be viewed as the organization drafting Stafford's replacement. The 2020 season would be a year Stafford mentored his replacement.

All of this speculation regarding Stafford's tenure could be put to rest if the team made a run towards the playoffs and achieved that elusive playoff victory in 2020.

