With the Lions holding the third overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, the selection will be widely debated.

For starters, should Detroit address offense or defense?

The odds-on-favorite to be drafted at No. 3 is cornerback Jeff Okudah from Ohio State.

Many Detroit fans and pundits have also talked about the organization taking former Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown or ex-Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons with the pick.

There are now realistic and possible scenarios that Ohio State defensive end Chase Young could fall to Detroit.

Let's take a closer look now at who is the better fit: Young or Simmons.

DE Chase Young, Ohio State

Young is a highly touted defensive end who would help out Detroit's struggling defensive line.

His passing rushing skills are viewed as elite and he now is being talked about as a "general-talent" by some draft analysts.

"I definitely think I'm the best player in the draft," Young said at the NFL Combine. "I think I showed it on my tape. Every game, I think I showed it. I definitely think I put my best foot forward this year, I grinded hard. Two of my biggest things are hard work and dedication and I'm going to bring those two to the NFL with me."

As analyst Gary Davenport notes, drafting Chase Young would be the dream scenario for the Lions if a team falls in love with Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert and decides to trade with the Washington Redskins.

With the Lions' dire need in the pass-rushing department, Young, Devon Kennard and Trey Flowers could be on the field in the "NASCAR-defensive front" look on obvious passing downs.

Flowers has rushed from the interior on many occasions, and Matt Patricia could have both Kennard and Young rushing from the edge.



Make no mistake, Young would be a huge upgrade over Kennard against the pass.

Not only that, but it would also free up Flowers from so many double teams and likely increase the production of the players around him.

If Patricia wants to continue to play conservatively when rushing the passer, he needs a dynamic pass rusher that can be a true threat to get to the quarterback.

Young checks that box.

LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

Patricia's base defense is a 3-3-5, with the third safety essentially a starter.

Simmons checks all the boxes for the strong safety role, or hang defender, in Patricia's hybrid scheme.

Simmons, who is listed at 230 pounds, isn't an exact scheme fit as a middle linebacker -- solely because of his weight.

Maybe the Lions feel that Simmons could bulk up a bit and be a more prototypical linebacker in their gap-control defense.

Then again, why would they want to pigeonhole such a versatile player?

For comparison's sake, Lions safety Tavon Wilson spent the majority of his time around the line of scrimmage this past season.

In all likelihood, Simmons would be utilized in a similar role with blitz packages that are designed specifically for him.

Most importantly, though, he would be able to help cover today's ultra-athletic tight ends.

