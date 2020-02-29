AllLions
Columnist Believes Lions Could Pass on DE Chase Young

John Maakaron

Bob Wojnowski, a columnist for the Detroit News, expressed an opinion Friday that would highly frustrate many supporters of the Detroit Lions.

Many draft analysts agree that Ohio State defensive end Chase Young is among the most talented defensive players in this year's draft.

It is believed that he is ready to join an organization and immediately pay dividends. 

Some have even called Young a "generational talent" due to his relentless ability to pass rush and disrupt the game plan of the opposition.

USATSI_13854346_168388382_lowres
© Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

It is widely assumed that if Young fell to the Lions at No. 3, general manager Bob Quinn would trip over himself to hand in Detroit's selection. 

Young would fit right in and immediately bolster Detroit's weakest unit of 2019. 

Not so fast, according to Wojnowski.

"I can confirm what Valenti is saying on the air, and I appreciate his sentiment. Yes indeed, I believe the Lions will draft Auburn DT Derrick Brown at No. 3 ....even if Chase Young is available. I am not taunting or trolling Lions fans. I am connecting dots. Big fat dots," Wojnowski tweeted Friday.

While it is highly unlikely Detroit would pass on Young, if he was indeed available, Wojnowski brings up an interesting point.

Oftentimes, Quinn has not drafted the player that everybody felt was the best player available. 

Case in point, selecting offensive linemen in the first round and even drafting a tight end last year with the No. 8 pick of the first round.

But not this year, if Young is available he will be a Detroit Lion.

