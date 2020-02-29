AllLions
All Lions: New Matthew Stafford Rumor Surfaces at NFL Combine

John Maakaron

The NFL Combine is known for sparking trade rumors and on Thursday Michael Silver of NFL Network unleashed a rumor that left many scratching their heads. 

Silver reported that "some GMs and coaches around the league believe Stafford is the one who wants the Lions to move him."

On Tuesday, general manager Bob Quinn all but ended the Stafford trade speculation when he addressed the traveling beat writers.

“In terms of the whole rumor on Stafford, I think I texted a lot of people here that it’s, like, 100% false. If I have to add a third exclamation point, I will," Quinn said via MLive.

Matt Patricia later appeared on Good Morning Football and said, “It’s comical, to be honest with you. Not interested in doing any of that. There’s no conversation of that whatsoever. 

"It’s one of those things that, for me, I kind of laugh at. Because it’s not even a conversation. Honestly, Matt Stafford, I love the guy. He is one of the reasons I came to Detroit.”

Most at this time simply have dismissed the Stafford trade rumors as either a smokescreen or completely unlikely to happen. 

Stafford will be the Lions signal-caller in 2020 by all accounts.

Let's take a look at some of the other Lions news that surfaced this week.

  • Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press has released his second version of a mock draft and has the Lions selecting cornerback Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 pick.
  • Jeff Traina of Sports Illustrated reacted to some in Detroit thinking country superstar Garth Brooks was a Bernie Sanders Supporter.
  • Danny Bennett of USA Today's Lions Wire recapped Matt Patricia's appearance on Good Football Morning in which Patricia discussed desperately wanting to give Detroit a winning football team.
  • Barry Sanders for President? Andrew Kato of Pride of Detroit reports on how Detroit's former star running back reacted to the surprising Garth Brooks controversy hilariously. 

