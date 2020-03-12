AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Could DT Neville Gallimore Be Lions' Second-Round Pick?

Vito Chirco

The Lions are in dire need of an upgrade to their pass rush.

And if they don't draft Chase Young, Derrick Brown or Isaiah Simmons in the first round, they could set their eyes on former Oklahoma interior defensive lineman Neville Gallimore in the second round.

Gallimore is the definition of a capable three-down nose tackle that can provide disruption up front on a consistent basis.

The freakishly athletic 6-foot-2, 304-pound man ran a 4.79 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, and possesses a high-end motor and extremely active hands that can do an immense amount of damage against opposing quarterbacks.

He finished his four-year Oklahoma career with 148 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, nine sacks and five forced fumbles.

In his final season as a Sooner in 2019, he recorded a career-high 7.5 tackles for loss and a career-best four sacks.  

For his efforts, he was named first-team All-Big 12 by the media and second-team All-Big 12 by the conference's coaches.

The Draft Network's Benjamin Solak's NFL player comparison for Gallimore is Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan.

Additionally, according to Solak, "Gallimore is one of the most improved senior prospects in the nation: from his 2018 campaign, Gallimore has clearly improved hand usage, less bad weight and accordingly improved quickness from the interior. Gallimore's 2019 film is rife with examples of proactive hand usage, short-area quickness and sufficient flexibility to immediately disconnect from opponents and generate pocket disruption from interior gaps." 

The good thing for the Lions is that he still could be available when they make their selection in the second round at No. 35 overall.

And if he is, it should be an easy decision for Detroit general manager Bob Quinn to take Gallimore with the pick.

Related 

Detroit Lions Release Statement on Coronavirus

Fans React to Damon "Snacks" Harrison Twitter Thread

Detroit Lions Guide to Free Agency

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Shelby Harris is Low Risk, High Reward Option for Defensive Line

Denver Broncos are not likely to retain defensive end Shelby Harris. Read why he could be a fit for the Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

broncofan55555

Should Lions Be Traveling All Over the Country Amid CoronaVirus Scare?

Lions appear to be operating like normal as scouts, personnel travel to pro days

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft

Logan Lamorandier's 7-Round Detroit Lions Mock Draft

Logan Lamorandier

by

paisty

Detroit Lions Release Statement on Coronavirus

Amid concerns, Lions release statement regarding COVID-19

John Maakaron

Fans React to Damon "Snacks" Harrison Twitter Thread

Former Lion Damon "Snacks" Harrison says Detroit Lions were not a good fit for him

John Maakaron

All Lions: Who Could Replace Graham Glasgow?

Here's a look at the latest Lions news and notes from around the web for Wednesday, March 11

John Maakaron

by

Jmurdock

Lions Fan Tweets Darius Slay "Honor Your Damn Contract and Shut Up"

Lions fan expresses that cornerback Darius Slay should honor the terms of his current contract with the Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

Lionsmain

Could OG Andrus Peat Be a Viable Replacement for Graham Glasgow?

Logan Lamorandier opines regarding whether OG Andrus Peat would be a viable replacement for Graham Glasgow

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

Should Lions Seriously Consider Drafting QB Jalen Hurts?

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts has been steadily moving up draft boards. Should the Lions draft him on Day two?

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Detroit Lions Guide to Free Agency

Our Rachel Marie provides her dos and don'ts for the Lions as they get ready for the start of NFL free agency a week from today

rachelmariesports