Could DT Neville Gallimore Be Lions' Second-Round Pick?

The Lions are in dire need of an upgrade to their pass rush.

And if they don't draft Chase Young, Derrick Brown or Isaiah Simmons in the first round, they could set their eyes on former Oklahoma interior defensive lineman Neville Gallimore in the second round.

Gallimore is the definition of a capable three-down nose tackle that can provide disruption up front on a consistent basis.

The freakishly athletic 6-foot-2, 304-pound man ran a 4.79 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, and possesses a high-end motor and extremely active hands that can do an immense amount of damage against opposing quarterbacks.

He finished his four-year Oklahoma career with 148 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, nine sacks and five forced fumbles.

In his final season as a Sooner in 2019, he recorded a career-high 7.5 tackles for loss and a career-best four sacks.

For his efforts, he was named first-team All-Big 12 by the media and second-team All-Big 12 by the conference's coaches.

The Draft Network's Benjamin Solak's NFL player comparison for Gallimore is Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan.

Additionally, according to Solak, "Gallimore is one of the most improved senior prospects in the nation: from his 2018 campaign, Gallimore has clearly improved hand usage, less bad weight and accordingly improved quickness from the interior. Gallimore's 2019 film is rife with examples of proactive hand usage, short-area quickness and sufficient flexibility to immediately disconnect from opponents and generate pocket disruption from interior gaps."

The good thing for the Lions is that he still could be available when they make their selection in the second round at No. 35 overall.

And if he is, it should be an easy decision for Detroit general manager Bob Quinn to take Gallimore with the pick.

