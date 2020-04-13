Damon Harrison Never Wanted to Be in Detroit

Damon Harrison was unhappy during his year and a half in Detroit.

A stunning revelation, right?

Not quite, especially after he labeled his release from the organization in late February as "mutual."

However, if you held out hope that Harrison didn't truly have hard feelings toward the franchise after his exit, all of that optimism has been erased after his appearance on the “Green Light” podcast with former NFL defensive end Chris Long.

Harrison left "no stone unturned" in revealing his thoughts on his former team during his interview with Long.

According to the run-stuffing nose tackle -- affectionately known as "Snacks" -- he didn't want to be in Detroit from the jump.

"To be completely honest with you, I didn’t want to go to Detroit because of some things that I heard from some guys in the past and some guys who were there,” Harrison told Long. “So when I got the call that that’s where I was traded, I didn’t answer the phone for a couple hours. [General Manager] Bob Quinn was calling me and I didn’t pick up the phone because I was trying to figure out a way to get out of it."

He never felt comfortable in the Motor City, and went so far as trying to force a trade last summer during training camp.

“I came into camp in shape, but during the first three weeks of camp I think I kind of worked myself out of shape because I wasn’t doing anything,” Harrison expressed to Long. “That was a time where, to be honest with you, we were trying to facilitate a trade. I was hell-bent on getting out of there."

While he's happy to no longer be donning the "Honolulu blue," he still has fond feelings for the city of Detroit.

“It’s nothing against the people of Detroit, the city or anything like that. I’ll forever love the city of Detroit, but I just had to go try to put myself into a situation where I saw myself there for two or three years to end my career. And I just didn’t see myself in Detroit for that long.”

