Lions Head Coach Explains Possible Wild, Bold Strategy To Motivate Players

Read more on how Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell could motivate players if he were allowed to have a pet lion roaming the sidelines.

Maintaining a position on an NFL roster is challenging enough, but new Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has a bold idea in regards to motivating players.

"A legit pet lion on a chain, a big a-- chain," Campbell said on a recent Barstool Sports podcast. "We literally just walk around the building, go out to practice. On seven-on-seven we're behind the kicker when he's kicking. On command you can train him, like if one of your groups isn't doing well you can take him over to their section and just have him take a dump where they are at and bring him on back. Think about it. It would be outstanding."

Campbell noted that he would be even be willing to give up an arm in exchange for the Lions ending up with the Lombardi trophy.

"I don't know if the team is going to allow that, but we would take great care of it," Campbell said. "It would be fed well, it would be petted, it would be manicured. I may end up losing an arm because of it, but that would be even better because it would validate -- this is a freakin' creature. This is an animal, this is from the wild."

