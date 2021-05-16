Detroit Lions' 2021 Rookie Jersey Numbers

The Detroit Lions' haul in the 2021 NFL Draft was met with a significant number of positive reviews.

Several NFL pundits have expressed the Lions could see immediate returns on the football field from the recently selected draft class.

Speaking with season-ticket holders, the Lions' front office shared insights regarding the rookie class, including second-round pick Levi Onwuzurike.

"(John) Dorsey believes Onwuzurike has the best hands of any defensive tackle in the class. Dorsey compared Onwuzurike's skill set and playing style to William Fuller, a four-time Pro Bowler from the early 1990s who recorded 100.5 sacks during his 13-year career," via the Detroit News.

With seven players in the draft class and fourteen undrafted free agents joining the organization, supporters have been patiently waiting to discover what jersey numbers the first-year pros have been assigned.

Without further ado, here are the jersey numbers that have been assigned so far in minicamp.

NOTE: As season gets closer, jersey numbers could still change.

Lions' 2021 NFL Draft class:

Lions' 2021 undrafted free-agent signings