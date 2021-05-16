Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI.com
Search

Detroit Lions' 2021 Rookie Jersey Numbers

Detroit Lions' 2021 rookies donned their jerseys during minicamp.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Detroit Lions' haul in the 2021 NFL Draft was met with a significant number of positive reviews.

Several NFL pundits have expressed the Lions could see immediate returns on the football field from the recently selected draft class. 

Speaking with season-ticket holders, the Lions' front office shared insights regarding the rookie class, including second-round pick Levi Onwuzurike. 

"(John) Dorsey believes Onwuzurike has the best hands of any defensive tackle in the class. Dorsey compared Onwuzurike's skill set and playing style to William Fuller, a four-time Pro Bowler from the early 1990s who recorded 100.5 sacks during his 13-year career," via the Detroit News

With seven players in the draft class and fourteen undrafted free agents joining the organization, supporters have been patiently waiting to discover what jersey numbers the first-year pros have been assigned.

Without further ado, here are the jersey numbers that have been assigned so far in minicamp.

NOTE: As season gets closer, jersey numbers could still change.

Lions' 2021 NFL Draft class:

Lions' 2021 undrafted free-agent signings

  • WR Jonathan Adams – Arkansas State #82
  • S D'Angelo Amos – Virginia #43
  • LB Tavante Beckett – Marshall #59
  • RB Rakeem Boyd – Arkansas #35
  • TE Jake Hausmann – Ohio State #40
  • C Drake Jackson – Kentucky #60
  • CB Jerry Jacobs – Arkansas #39
  • G Tommy Kraemer – Notre Dame #78
  • WR Javon McKinley – Notre Dame #83
  • RB Dedrick Mills – Nebraska #36
  • CB AJ Parker – Kansas State #41
  • WR Sage Surratt – Wake Forest #15
  • TE Brock Wright – Notre Dame #89

levi5
News

Levi Onwuzurike: 'I Think We're Gonna Do Some Damage'

jefferson5
News

Detroit Lions' 2021 Rookie Jersey Numbers

campbell5
News

How Did Detroit Lions Conduct Rookie Minicamp Without a Quarterback?

sewell4
News

Dan Campbell on Penei Sewell Missing Minicamp: 'No Setback'

stbrown5
News

Why Lions' Quarterbacks Can 'Trust' Amon-Ra St. Brown

westbrook5
News

Should WR Dede Westbrook Consider 'Prove-It' Deal with Detroit Lions?

goff5
News

5 Keys to Success for Jared Goff in 2021

USATSI_15114105_168388382_lowres (2)
News

Detroit Lions’ Most Overrated and Underrated Players