D'Andre Swift Held Out of Tuesday Practice

John Maakaron

During his pre-practice media session Tuesday, Detroit head coach Matt Patricia expressed that D'Andre Swift, Danny Amendola, Hunter Bryant, Darryl Roberts and Jayron Kearse will all be held out of practice for the day.

Patricia did not disclose if Swift had a setback, but Detroit's rookie running back has not participated in back-to-back practices in nearly two weeks. 

On Monday, Swift participated in individual drills, and the coaching staff is wanting to ease him back into practice. 

Swift will be out at the Allen Park practice facility, but his workload is not likely to be significant Tuesday, as he is returning from a muscle strain.

"It's not ideal. There's a lot on these rookies' plates right now. Everything's new for him," Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell told Detroit reporters Sunday in a video conference.

He added, "He's missing all those different reps. So, losing all those reps -- it's just the work that you're able to get with the quarterback to be on the same page. Sending a message to the quarterback -- with your body, with your breaks, like all that stuff is just not happening. Every day he misses, we're not comfortable." 

