D'Andre Swift Reveals Which NFL RB He Models His Game After

John Maakaron

Lions rookie D'Andre Swift participated in a Bleacher Report AMA session Thursday evening, and answered a myriad of questions from Lions supporters.

Swift responded to questions ranging from which Lions player contacted him first after he was drafted to which NFL running back he models his game after. 

The Georgia running back was the Lions' first selection on Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft. 

In three seasons at Georgia, Swift rushed for 20 touchdowns and 2,885 yards in 43 games. 

He replied during the chat that he models his game after Carolina Panthers do-it-all back Christian McCaffrey.

"They put him in space. He makes people miss. He's an all-around, complete running back," Swift said.

McCaffrey was drafted by Carolina with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, and has emerged into a star running back that holds numerous NFL and Panthers franchise records. 

In 2019, McCaffrey secured 1,387 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns. He also was a threat in the passing game -- something Swift is looking to become in Detroit. 

The Panthers franchise running back recorded 116 receptions for 1,005 yards, to go along with four receiving touchdowns. 

McCaffrey accounted for 43 percent of the Panthers' offensive yards in 2019 -- the largest percentage of any player in the NFL.

If Swift can produce at the same level for Detroit, big things will be waiting for the franchise -- which is desperately in need of more star power. 

