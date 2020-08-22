Danny Shelton Poised to Make Fans Forget about Damon 'Snacks' Harrison

When it was announced Damon 'Snacks' Harrison was acquired via trade from the New York Giants, there was a sense of excitement due to the potential he could have had along the defensive line.

Instantly, Harrison bolstered Detroit's rush defense, and general manager Bob Quinn was credited for acquiring a talented player on defense without giving up significant draft capital.

Unfortunately, 2019 saw Harrison struggle mightily with injury, and his play regressed -- a contributing factor to the mighty struggles of a defensive line that never found its rhythm.

Quinn looked to familiar places in his effort to replace Harrison this past offseason.

In this instance, looking to New England might not have been such a bad thing.

Nose tackle Danny Shelton was not the prized free-agent acquisition, but he may end up being the most productive.

Shelton had a bounce-back season in 2019 for the Patriots.

He started 14 games, and secured three sacks to go along with 61 tackles -- both career-high marks.

“Danny‘s done a good job for us. His second year, I think he came in, he was in good shape, he came in with a great attitude. He’s really worked hard to do the things that we’ve asked him to do, which is a little different than what he’d done in the systems that he’d been in (while in) Cleveland," Patriots head man Bill Belichick said. "He tried to do that last year. I’d say this year, he’s just further ahead on it. Build on the experiences that he had last year, and (he) has given us a really good level of play inside."

Belichick added, “His role has actually expanded from what it was last year because he’s been able to do more things, and he’s doing the things that we’ve asked him to do at a good level. So, he’s been productive and versatile. He’s done a good job for us.”

In practice Friday, Shelton was seen getting the best of center Frank Ragnow and guard Joe Dahl with relative ease.

A dominant performance early in training camp has many hoping he can build upon his successful season last year to become a key component along Detroit's revamped defensive line.

"Snacks" who?

