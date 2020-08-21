No Fans Allowed Inside Ford Field First Two Home Games

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that no fans will be allowed inside of Ford Field the first two home game of the NFL regular season.

"We have spent considerable time and resources implementing new gameday protocols at Ford Field and are ready to host fans at Lions games once approved by state guidelines," said Lions Team President Rod Wood. "The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff, has been a focal point for all facets of 2020 season planning as demonstrated by being one of the first teams to gain approval from the NFL and NFLPA for meeting training camp COVID-19 requirements. We have the utmost confidence that we can provide a safe and enjoyable experience for fans at our stadium."

"Lions fans have traditionally created an intimidating environment for visiting teams at Ford Field and, even in a reduced capacity, will be missed when we kick off the season against our division rival, the Chicago Bears. We are hopeful for an opportunity to host fans at the remaining six 2020 home games."

According to the Lions' team website, these are the changes that have been made to Ford Field: