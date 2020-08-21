SI.com
No Fans Allowed Inside Ford Field First Two Home Games

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that no fans will be allowed inside of Ford Field the first two home game of the NFL regular season. 

"We have spent considerable time and resources implementing new gameday protocols at Ford Field and are ready to host fans at Lions games once approved by state guidelines," said Lions Team President Rod Wood. "The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff, has been a focal point for all facets of 2020 season planning as demonstrated by being one of the first teams to gain approval from the NFL and NFLPA for meeting training camp COVID-19 requirements. We have the utmost confidence that we can provide a safe and enjoyable experience for fans at our stadium."

"Lions fans have traditionally created an intimidating environment for visiting teams at Ford Field and, even in a reduced capacity, will be missed when we kick off the season against our division rival, the Chicago Bears. We are hopeful for an opportunity to host fans at the remaining six 2020 home games."

According to the Lions' team website, these are the changes that have been made to Ford Field:

  • More than 250 touchless hand sanitizer stands throughout concourses, along with touchless faucets, toilets and paper towel dispensers in every restroom
  • No tailgating will be allowed in stadium parking lots
  • Signage throughout the building reminding fans to socially distance
  • Food options to be pre-prepared and properly packaged
  • All fans and employees will be required to wear face coverings at all times
  • Capacities of club lounges and other spaces will be limited in accordance with CDC social distancing guidelines
  • Fans will be required to be sitting or stationary when consuming food or beverages
  • Designated gates and entry times to be assigned to all incoming fans
  • Plexiglass at every point of sale location throughout stadium
  • All transactions will be cashless (credit or debit card only)
