DeShon Elliott Scouting Report: 5 Questions with Raven Country's Todd Karpovich

SI Raven Country's Todd Karpovich gives his take on the Detroit Lions' signing of safety DeShon Elliott.

The Detroit Lions made it official and announced the team has signed unrestricted free agent safety DeShon Elliott to a one-year contract. 

The 24-year-old defensive back spent the first four seasons of his career with the Baltimore Ravens (2018-21).

He appeared in 28 games and recorded 106 tackles, seven pass defenses, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception.

Todd Karpovich is the lead writer for Sports Illustrated's Baltimore Ravens team channel, Raven Country

He answered five questions regarding the Detroit Lions' signing of Elliott.

1.) What are the Lions getting in safety DeShon Elliott? We read that he is a hard-hitting safety with potential.

Todd Karpovich: Elliott is both a solid tackler, and he can make a big hit. But, health is a concern for him. Elliott has to show he can stay on the field.

2.) How would you describe his four-year tenure with the Baltimore Ravens?

Karpovich: Elliott took over the starting job at safety when Earl Thomas, a seven-time Pro Bowler, was released after throwing a punch at Chuck Clark during training camp in 2020. Elliott responded with a career-high 80 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three tackles for a loss, five quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and four passes defensed for the NFL’s No. 2 scoring defense. However, Elliott landed on injured reserve in three of his four seasons in Baltimore. So, he was expendable. 

3.) How much did injuries derail the early portion of his career?

Karpovich: The injuries were huge, and moving forward, they could prevent him from reaching his full potential, as well. 

4.) What are his biggest strengths and weaknesses? 

Karpovich: Elliott is a smart player, with a strong pedigree from the University of Texas. He tackles well, and is not afraid to make a big hit to potentially force a turnover. The injuries are an issue, and he's a bit undersized. 

5.) How should Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn use Elliott to get the most out of him?

Karpovich: Glenn should keep Elliott at the free safety position and let him make plays. Maybe he will have more luck with injuries in Detroit. The Ravens are snake-bitten, and had 25 players on IR last season. 

