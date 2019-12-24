Bobby Layne Named Finalist for ‘NFL 100 All-Time Team’

The NFL has released a list of the 22 quarterback finalists for the NFL 100 All-Time Team.

Former Detroit Lion quarterback Bobby Layne was among the finalists named.

The finalists at quarterback also include three active players - Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers.

Tom Brady and Joe Montana have already been revealed as the first two All-Time Team quarterback selections. The remaining eight quarterbacks chosen by a 26-person blue-ribbon panel will be unveiled this Friday, forming a 10-person quarterback class.

The series finale of NFL 100 All-Time Team airs Friday, December 27 at 8:00 p.m. E.T.

The quarterback finalists include:

Troy Aikman

Sammy Baugh

Terry Bradshaw

Tom Brady

Drew Brees

John Elway

Brett Favre

Dan Fouts

Otto Graham

Bobby Layne

Sid Luckman

Peyton Manning

Dan Marino

Joe Montana

Joe Namath

Aaron Rodgers

Bart Starr

Roger Staubach

Fran Tarkenton

John Unitas

Norm Van Brocklin

Steve Young

