Bobby Layne Named Finalist for ‘NFL 100 All-Time Team’
The NFL has released a list of the 22 quarterback finalists for the NFL 100 All-Time Team.
Former Detroit Lion quarterback Bobby Layne was among the finalists named.
The finalists at quarterback also include three active players - Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers.
Tom Brady and Joe Montana have already been revealed as the first two All-Time Team quarterback selections. The remaining eight quarterbacks chosen by a 26-person blue-ribbon panel will be unveiled this Friday, forming a 10-person quarterback class.
The series finale of NFL 100 All-Time Team airs Friday, December 27 at 8:00 p.m. E.T.
The quarterback finalists include:
Troy Aikman
Sammy Baugh
Terry Bradshaw
Tom Brady
Drew Brees
John Elway
Brett Favre
Dan Fouts
Otto Graham
Bobby Layne
Sid Luckman
Peyton Manning
Dan Marino
Joe Montana
Joe Namath
Aaron Rodgers
Bart Starr
Roger Staubach
Fran Tarkenton
John Unitas
Norm Van Brocklin
Steve Young
