QB Kyle Sloter Remains Confident He Can Be a Starter in NFL

Quarterback Kyle Sloter is eager to prove that he has what it takes to play in the NFL.

"I know I can be a starter in this league," Sloter said Monday during a media session. "Nothing in this league has told me that I can't be."

In May 2017, Sloter went undrafted and ended up signing with the Denver Broncos. He was unable to make the Broncos roster and was waived before the season began.

"Everybody has been doubting me my whole life and at no point have any of them been right," he said. "The Broncos told me that I could not play for them. Went out and played well in the preseason after Chad Kelly and Paxton Lynch got hurt. I am fueled off of people telling me I can't do something."

He has kept press clippings and negative comments about his abilities stemming all the way back to his high school days. He acknowledged that he kept a few press clippings from reporters in Minnesota and uses it as fuel to continue to better himself.

The Vikings signed Sloter to their practice squad soon after his release and was promoted to the active roster 12 days later.

Sloter spent two seasons with the Vikings prior to being waived August of 2019.

This season has been spent on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad.

In his NFL career, he has yet to throw a pass or appear on the field during a regular season game. He has appeared in several preseason games.

Sloter told reporters he signed a two-year contract a few weeks back and expects to be in Detroit next season.

Last week, Matt Patricia was asked if the team needed to see Sloter in a game to get a better evaluation of him.

"I think for us right now, we’re trying to get as many guys ready to go, and he’s certainly one of those guys that’s ready to go every single week from that aspect of it," Patricia said.

Patricia added, "We’ll evaluate everybody every day, and put everybody in a position where we think, if they have to go play, they can play at a high level. But for us, we’re going to put everybody out there that we think gives us a chance to win that week, no matter who it is.”

