If Lions Select Third, Should they Trade Up for Chase Young?

The Detroit Lions are likely to select third in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The only scenario that would have Detroit moving up one spot to select second is if a loss occurs to Green Bay this Sunday and the Washington Redskins defeat the Dallas Cowboys.

That scenario is highly unlikely given what is at stake for the Cowboys, so the strong likelihood is the Lions will be selecting third.

With that said, it would take a trade to move up to the second spot in order to bring Chase Young to the Lions.

In 2017, the Bears had the third overall pick. The organization decided to move up one spot to select quarterback Mitchell Trubisky second by trading with the San Fransisco 49ers.

Chicago traded the No. 3 pick, their third round pick (No. 67), a fourth round pick (No. 111) and a 2018 third-round pick to San Fransisco to secure the second spot in order to take Trubisky.

Should the Lions trade up one spot in order to take Chase Young if they indeed end up with the third pick?

