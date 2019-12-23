LionMaven
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

If Lions Select Third, Should they Trade Up for Chase Young?

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions are likely to select third in the 2020 NFL Draft. 

The only scenario that would have Detroit moving up one spot to select second is if a loss occurs to Green Bay this Sunday and the Washington Redskins defeat the Dallas Cowboys. 

That scenario is highly unlikely given what is at stake for the Cowboys, so the strong likelihood is the Lions will be selecting third.

With that said, it would take a trade to move up to the second spot in order to bring Chase Young to the Lions.

In 2017, the Bears had the third overall pick. The organization decided to move up one spot to select quarterback Mitchell Trubisky second by trading with the San Fransisco 49ers. 

Chicago traded the No. 3 pick, their third round pick (No. 67), a fourth round pick (No. 111) and a 2018 third-round pick to San Fransisco to secure the second spot in order to take Trubisky. 

Should the Lions trade up one spot in order to take Chase Young if they indeed end up with the third pick?

To Vote

Related

RB Kerryon Johnson: "I Don't Care about the Draft"

What Needs to Happen for the Lions to Draft Second

Detroit Lions Opponent Schedule Has Been Set for 2020 Season

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Lionsfan
Lionsfan

Please don't trade up in the draft. Losing a second or third round player is a very high price to pay especially to move up one spot.

Polls

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lions' Kerryon Johnson: 'I Don't Care about the Draft'

John Maakaron

RB Kerryon Johnson expressed he is focused on the next game and winning

GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Lions Take on Broncos in Week 16 Contest

Vito Chirco

Log on and join the in-game discussion, as we LIVE blog the Lions-Broncos Week 16 matchup

What Needs to Happen for Lions to Draft Number No. 2?

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions are currently selecting third in 2020 NFL Draft.

Lions Lose Eighth Straight, 27-17

John Maakaron

Lions lose eighth consecutive game, dropping Week 16 contest to Denver, 27-17

Detroit Lions 2020 Season Schedule is Set

John Maakaron

Lions opponents for 2020 has been established

Scouting Report on Denver Broncos QB Drew Lock and WR Courtland Sutton

Vito Chirco

Our Vito Chirco provides his scouting report on Drew Lock and Courtland Sutton leading into the Lions' Week 16 contest with the Broncos

Detroit vs. Everybody: 99 Percent of NFL Experts Pick Broncos to Win Sunday

John Maakaron

99 percent of NFL analysts believe the Broncos will defeat the Lions Sunday. MMQB writer picks the Lions

Dear Jim Caldwell, I'm Sorry

John Maakaron

Former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell was not appreciated enough during his time in Motown

Detroit Lions Write Open Letter to Fans

John Maakaron

Lions address 2019 season in open letter to fans

Predictions: Lions-Broncos

John Maakaron

Vito Chirco, Logan Lamorandier, Adam Strozynski, Lance Caporossi, and John Maakaron of SI Lions Maven provide their predictions for today's contest between the Lions and Broncos