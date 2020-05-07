Detroit Lions' 2020 Schedule Released
John Maakaron
The Detroit Lions' 2020 regular season schedule has officially been released.
Earlier on Thursday, it was revealed that Detroit would open the season against the Chicago Bears at home.
The importance of securing a victory Week 1 at home is heightened, since Detroit will be going on the road the following week to face another divisional foe in the Green Bay Packers.
NBC Houston's Vanessa Richardson also reported on Thursday that Detroit will be hosting the Houston Texans on Thanksgiving this year.
The organizations also squared off against each other on Thanksgiving eight years ago.
Houston survived a wild contest, winning 34-31.
Both the Texans and Lions missed field goals in overtime, but it was Houston that kicked the game-winner in overtime.
Let's take a look now at the complete 2020 Lions schedule.
Week 1 - Sunday, Sep. 13 — Bears
Week 2 - Sunday, Sep. 20 — at Packers
Week 3 - Sunday, Sep. 27 — at Cardinals
Week 4 - Sunday, Oct. 4 — Saints
Week 5 BYE WEEK
Week 6 - Sunday, Oct. 18 — at Jaguars
Week 7 - Sunday, Oct. 25 — at Falcons
Week 8 - Sunday, Nov. 1 — Colts
Week 9 - Sunday, Nov. 8 — at Vikings
Week 10 - Sunday, Nov. 15 — Redskins
Week 11 - Sunday, Nov. 22 — at Panthers
Week 12 - Thursday, Nov. 26 — vs. Texans
Week 13 - Sunday, Dec. 6 — at Bears
Week 15 - Saturday, Dec. 19/Sunday, Dec. 20 — at Titans
Week 16 - Saturday, Dec. 26/Sunday, Dec. 27 — Bucanneers
Week 17 - Sunday, Jan. 3 — Vikings
Preseason
Week 1: at Patriots
Week 2: vs. Jets
Week 3: at Dolphins
Week 4: vs. Bills
What do you think of the Lions’ schedule this year?
Leave a comment below, and let us know how many wins Detroit will secure this season.
