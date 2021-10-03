Detroit Lions' Week 4 Inactives

Read more about the Detroit Lions' Week 4 inactive list against the Chicago Bears.

The Detroit Lions (0-3) are 3-point road underdogs against the Chicago Bears (1-2).

If inclement weather presents itself this week at Solider Field, the Detroit Lions' coaching staff feels the roster has been adequately prepared to deal with a variety of elements related to bad weather.

“We did that yesterday. We had wet footballs," head coach Dan Campbell said on Friday. "We talked about footing today and then I know they’re tarping the field. They re-sodded it and they’re tarping the field Saturday. I think they will be alright. The big thing will be just our guys making sure that they test their shoes when we get out there. But, we’ve talked about it. We’ll be ready for that.”

Campbell was then asked to elaborate on how a team actually practices with for a game with a wet football.

“Just five-gallon buckets full of water and you just drown them and then when it’s time to use the snap, you pull them out and they’re just dripping with water and there you go. That’s the best way to do it.”

Here is the list of the Lions' Week 4 inactives:

DL Eric Banks

DE Jashon Cornell

OLB Trey Flowers

RB Jermar Jefferson

WR Tom Kennedy

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER