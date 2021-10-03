October 3, 2021
Detroit Lions' Week 4 Inactives

Read more about the Detroit Lions' Week 4 inactive list against the Chicago Bears.
The Detroit Lions (0-3) are 3-point road underdogs against the Chicago Bears (1-2).

If inclement weather presents itself this week at Solider Field, the Detroit Lions' coaching staff feels the roster has been adequately prepared to deal with a variety of elements related to bad weather. 

“We did that yesterday. We had wet footballs," head coach Dan Campbell said on Friday. "We talked about footing today and then I know they’re tarping the field. They re-sodded it and they’re tarping the field Saturday. I think they will be alright. The big thing will be just our guys making sure that they test their shoes when we get out there. But, we’ve talked about it. We’ll be ready for that.”

Campbell was then asked to elaborate on how a team actually practices with for a game with a wet football. 

“Just five-gallon buckets full of water and you just drown them and then when it’s time to use the snap, you pull them out and they’re just dripping with water and there you go. That’s the best way to do it.”

Here is the list of the Lions' Week 4 inactives:

DL Eric Banks

fields5

Lions Cannot Allow Justin Fields to Shine

The Detroit Lions must prevent worst-case scenario for their rebuild.

goff5

Huddle Up: Detroit Lions Week 4 Depth Chart

Here are members of the Detroit Lions who will be counted on to aid the team against the Chicago Bears in Week 4.

USATSI_16834711_168388382_lowres

Predictions: Lions-Bears

The SI All Lions staff provides its predictions for the Week 4 contest between the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears.

DE Jashon Cornell 

OLB Trey Flowers 

RB Jermar Jefferson 

WR Tom Kennedy 

