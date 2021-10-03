Huddle Up: Detroit Lions Week 4 Depth Chart

Here are members of the Detroit Lions who will be counted on to aid the team against the Chicago Bears in Week 4.

The Detroit Lions' are heading into Soldier Field looking for a victory after three consecutive losses to start the 2021 season.

Head coach Dan Campbell recently commented on current Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, who served as the Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator back in 2015 when Detroit's head man served as an interim head coach for 12 games.

“Look, first of all, I’ve got a ton of respect for Bill. I think he’s a hell of a coordinator, I really do," Campbell told reporters. "He’s smart. He got put in a tough position (in Miami) and, we all did, but he handled it like a pro. Look, he’s very smart, he’s very methodical, he’s very organized and he’ll have a good plan to try to get it -- whoever’s in there, get the quarterback into rhythm, find ways to see if he can find some matchups that will behoove them offensively, but also help his quarterback play fast. He’ll do a good job with it. But, I don’t think there will be anything that we haven’t seen."



Here are players Campbell and Co. will be counting on in Week 4 in their attempt to secure their first victory of the 2021 season.

Quarterback (2)

Jared Goff

David Blough

Running back (4)

D’Andre Swift

Jamaal Williams

Godwin Igwebuike

Jermar Jefferson

Fullback (1)

Jason Cabinda

Wide receiver (6)

Tight end (2)

T.J. Hockenson

Darren Fells

Offensive line (8)

Penei Sewell

Jonah Jackson

Frank Ragnow

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Matt Nelson

Logan Stenberg

Evan Brown

Will Holden

Defensive linemen (6)

EDGE (4)

Romeo Okwara

Charles Harris

Julian Okwara

Austin Bryant

Linebackers (5)

Defensive backs (10)

Special teams (3)