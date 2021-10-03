Huddle Up: Detroit Lions Week 4 Depth Chart

The Detroit Lions' are heading into Soldier Field looking for a victory after three consecutive losses to start the 2021 season.
Head coach Dan Campbell recently commented on current Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, who served as the Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator back in 2015 when Detroit's head man served as an interim head coach for 12 games.
“Look, first of all, I’ve got a ton of respect for Bill. I think he’s a hell of a coordinator, I really do," Campbell told reporters. "He’s smart. He got put in a tough position (in Miami) and, we all did, but he handled it like a pro. Look, he’s very smart, he’s very methodical, he’s very organized and he’ll have a good plan to try to get it -- whoever’s in there, get the quarterback into rhythm, find ways to see if he can find some matchups that will behoove them offensively, but also help his quarterback play fast. He’ll do a good job with it. But, I don’t think there will be anything that we haven’t seen."
Here are players Campbell and Co. will be counting on in Week 4 in their attempt to secure their first victory of the 2021 season.
Quarterback (2)
- Jared Goff
- David Blough
Running back (4)
- D’Andre Swift
- Jamaal Williams
- Godwin Igwebuike
- Jermar Jefferson
Fullback (1)
- Jason Cabinda
Wide receiver (6)
- Kalif Raymond
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Quintez Cephus
- Trinity Benson
- KhaDarel Hodge
- Tom Kennedy
Tight end (2)
- T.J. Hockenson
- Darren Fells
Offensive line (8)
- Penei Sewell
- Jonah Jackson
- Frank Ragnow
- Halapoulivaati Vaitai
- Matt Nelson
- Logan Stenberg
- Evan Brown
- Will Holden
Defensive linemen (6)
- Michael Brockers
- Nick Williams
- Alim McNeill
- Levi Onwuzurike
- John Penisini
- Jashon Cornell
EDGE (4)
- Romeo Okwara
- Charles Harris
- Julian Okwara
- Austin Bryant
Linebackers (5)
- Alex Anzalone
- Derrick Barnes
- Jalen Reeves-Maybin
- Anthony Pittman
- Josh Woods
Defensive backs (10)
- Amani Oruwariye
- Bobby Price
- Daryl Worley
- Jerry Jacobs
- A.J. Parker
- Corey Ballentine
- Tracy Walker
- Will Harris
- Dean Marlowe
- C.J. Moore
Special teams (3)
- Jack Fox
- Ryan Santoso
- Scott Daly