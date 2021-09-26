Huddle Up: Detroit Lions Week 3 Projected Depth Chart

The Detroit Lions coaching staff are certainly aware of who they must heavily prepare for this week.
In a rare appearance at Ford Field, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be the focal point of the Lions' defense.
“He’s incredible. Very talented and, listen, he’s one of the best in the game," quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell explained on Friday. “He’s got a skill set unlike any other quarterback in the league, and he’s only gotten better. He’s fun to watch.”
For head coach Dan Campbell, watching Lamar Jackson was previously enjoyable, but now that he is in charge of planning to stop him, the fun has understandably turned to competitiveness.
"You get a little sick to your stomach. God, he’s a dynamic player," Campbell said. "And let’s face it, he’s a dynamic player who has rare ability, rare talent.”
Here are players Campbell and Co. will be counting on in Week 3 in their attempt to secure their first victory of the 2021 season.
Quarterback (2)
- Jared Goff
- David Blough
Running back (4)
- D’Andre Swift
- Jamaal Williams
- Jermar Jefferson
- Godwin Igwebuike
Fullback (1)
- Jason Cabinda
Wide receiver (6)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Kalif Raymond
- Quintez Cephus
- Trinity Benson
- Tom Kennedy
- KhaDarel Hodge
Tight end (2)
- T.J. Hockenson
- Darren Fells
Offensive line (8)
- Penei Sewell
- Jonah Jackson
- Frank Ragnow
- Halapoulivaati Vaitai
- Matt Nelson
- Logan Stenberg
- Evan Brown
- Will Holden
Defensive linemen (5)
- Michael Brockers
- Nick Williams
- Alim McNeill
- Levi Onwuzurike
- John Penisini
EDGE (5)
- Trey Flowers
- Romeo Okwara
- Charles Harris
- Julian Okwara
- Austin Bryant
Linebacker (5)
- Alex Anzalone
- Derrick Barnes
- Jalen Reeves-Maybin
- Anthony Pittman
- Josh Woods
Defensive backs (10)
- Amani Oruwariye
- Daryl Worley
- Bobby Price
- Jerry Jacobs
- A.J. Parker
- Corey Ballentine
- Tracy Walker
- Will Harris
- Dean Marlowe
- C.J. Moore
Special teams (3)
- Jack Fox
- Ryan Santoso
- Scott Daly