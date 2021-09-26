Huddle Up: Detroit Lions Week 3 Projected Depth Chart

Here are members of the Detroit Lions who will be counted on to aid the team against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.

The Detroit Lions coaching staff are certainly aware of who they must heavily prepare for this week.

In a rare appearance at Ford Field, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be the focal point of the Lions' defense.

“He’s incredible. Very talented and, listen, he’s one of the best in the game," quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell explained on Friday. “He’s got a skill set unlike any other quarterback in the league, and he’s only gotten better. He’s fun to watch.”

For head coach Dan Campbell, watching Lamar Jackson was previously enjoyable, but now that he is in charge of planning to stop him, the fun has understandably turned to competitiveness.

"You get a little sick to your stomach. God, he’s a dynamic player," Campbell said. "And let’s face it, he’s a dynamic player who has rare ability, rare talent.”

Here are players Campbell and Co. will be counting on in Week 3 in their attempt to secure their first victory of the 2021 season.

Quarterback (2)

Jared Goff

David Blough

Running back (4)

D’Andre Swift

Jamaal Williams

Jermar Jefferson

Godwin Igwebuike

Fullback (1)

Jason Cabinda

Wide receiver (6)

Tight end (2)

T.J. Hockenson

Darren Fells

© Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK

Offensive line (8)

Penei Sewell

Jonah Jackson

Frank Ragnow

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Matt Nelson

Logan Stenberg

Evan Brown

Will Holden

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive linemen (5)

Michael Brockers

Nick Williams

Alim McNeill

Levi Onwuzurike

John Penisini

EDGE (5)

Trey Flowers

Romeo Okwara

Charles Harris

Julian Okwara

Austin Bryant

Linebacker (5)

© Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Defensive backs (10)

Amani Oruwariye

Daryl Worley

Bobby Price

Jerry Jacobs

A.J. Parker

Corey Ballentine

Tracy Walker

Will Harris

Dean Marlowe

C.J. Moore

Special teams (3)