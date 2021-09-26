Huddle Up: Detroit Lions Week 3 Projected Depth Chart

September 26, 2021
Huddle Up: Detroit Lions Week 3 Depth Chart

Here are members of the Detroit Lions who will be counted on to aid the team against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.
Author:

The Detroit Lions coaching staff are certainly aware of who they must heavily prepare for this week.

In a rare appearance at Ford Field, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be the focal point of the Lions' defense.

“He’s incredible. Very talented and, listen, he’s one of the best in the game," quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell explained on Friday. “He’s got a skill set unlike any other quarterback in the league, and he’s only gotten better. He’s fun to watch.”

For head coach Dan Campbell, watching Lamar Jackson was previously enjoyable, but now that he is in charge of planning to stop him, the fun has understandably turned to competitiveness.

"You get a little sick to your stomach. God, he’s a dynamic player," Campbell said. "And let’s face it, he’s a dynamic player who has rare ability, rare talent.”

Here are players Campbell and Co. will be counting on in Week 3 in their attempt to secure their first victory of the 2021 season.

Quarterback (2)

Running back (4)

Fullback (1)

  • Jason Cabinda

Wide receiver (6)

Tight end (2)

Offensive line (8)

sewell5

Defensive linemen (5)

EDGE (5)

  • Trey Flowers
  • Romeo Okwara
  • Charles Harris
  • Julian Okwara
  • Austin Bryant

Linebacker (5)

barnes5

Defensive backs (10)

Special teams (3)

