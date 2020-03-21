Detroit Lions are NFC North's Biggest Winner in Free Agency

While exploring all the grades the Detroit Lions secured for their recent acquisitions, Detroit did not come away viewed as harshly as some may assume.

Yes, the Lions are now officially known as the "Detroit Patriots" -- but the organization has clearly gone all-in by filling the roster with players they believe will tow the company line and fully supports the regime.

Last offseason, the Green Bay Packers drastically improved their defense by acquiring Adrian Amos, Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith.

Instantly, the Packers were able to go 6-0 in the NFC North -- and the improved defense did not allow more than 22 points scored against them by a divisional foe all season.

Judging by all of the Lions acquisitions in the past seven days, many have crowned Detroit the free agency winner among the teams in the NFC North.

According to Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton:

"Detroit lost multiple players in free agency and replaced them with guys who know Patricia's scheme, which is crucial for a defense that ranked 26th in scoring and allowed the second-most yards last year.The Lions released right tackle Rick Wagner and saved $6.1 million against the cap. Harmon has developed into a versatile safety with above-average ball skills in center field. Over the last three seasons, he's recorded 10 interceptions in primarily a reserve role, though the 29-year-old has played at least 61 percent of the defensive snaps in each of those campaigns. The front office put that cash toward Halapoulivaati Vaitai's five-year, $50 million deal. That's a risky investment for a four-year veteran with just 20 starts, but the 6'6", 320-pound tackle could seal the edge for outside runs and engulf edge-rushers on his side of the line."

