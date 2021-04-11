Lions Select Four Players on Defense in Latest Mock Draft

In CBS Sports' latest seven-round mock draft, the Detroit Lions select two wide receivers and four players on defense.

In the latest seven-round mock draft released by CBS Sports, the Lions trade down two spots, as the Denver Broncos move up two spots to select quarterback Justin Fields with the seventh pick overall.

For the Lions, they address their needs at wide receiver and in the secondary in Josh Edwards' latest.

With the ninth selection, Detroit targets Alabama wideout Jaylen Waddle.

"Detroit gets a vertical threat for Jared Goff. It is difficult to envision the Lions taking a quarterback when so much has been invested in him financially. If Los Angeles had drafted a quarterback, everyone would be discussing landing spots for Goff," Edwards explains. "Goff is not going to go to the bench yet and he can not be moved, so Detroit bites the bullet, hopes it works out and punts on taking a quarterback."

Here are the remaining selections made by Detroit in the latest mock draft.



Round 2

Pick No. 41. -- Wide receiver Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

Round 3

Pick No. 72 -- Cornerback Paulson Adebo, Stanford

Pick No. 101 -- Safety Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State

Round 4

Pick No. 112 -- Cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse

Round 5

Pick No. 154 -- EDGE Daelin Hayes, Notre Dame

