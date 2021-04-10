Could Kadarius Toney Be Next Lions Big-Play Wide Receiver?

Read more on whether Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney should be a target of the Detroit Lions in the 2021 NFL Draft

The name of the game in the NFL is scoring, and one of the best weapons in this year's draft is wide receiver/return specialist Kadarius Toney out of the University of Florida.

This guy is a flat-out weapon. He is a threat to score every time he touches the ball, and he is someone who could electrify the crowd at Ford Field.

Toney burst on to the scene in 2020, putting up 70 catches for 984 yards (14.1 yard average) and 10 touchdowns.

He was targeted 85 times, which illustrates his biggest downfall -- he drops some balls that he simply should not. He did it on game film, and he did it at the Senior Bowl practices during the one-on-one drills. Thus, it's the biggest concern that I have about him.

WR Kadarius Toney

6'0, 193 pounds (4.41 40-yard dash time, per NBC Sports)

Grade: B (Good player, but not elite; he's good enough to win with, however)

Kelly's draft board: High second round

Scouting Report

Diminutive-looking, quick receiver who catches the ball with his hands, drops some he should not and is elusive in the open field. Also returns punts and is a real threat every time he touches the ball. Can motion a lot pre-snap. Capable of lining up in the backfield and taking a hand-off. Runs like an elusive running back in the open field. Defenses have to be aware of where he is on the field at all times. Gets into routes quickly. Has some shake-and-bake to him. Good hip flexibility.

Can really snap off routes at the break point. Has wiggle and bend. Tough matchup for defensive backs and tough to keep up with. Sets up defensive backs well. Has second gear. Glides when he runs. Tends to catch the ball with his hands. Excels at short receiver screens. Good YAC ability (yards after the catch). Darts. Shifty body movements. Able to take a short pass and take it to the house (see Missouri game). Tough and courageous. Willing to go across the middle. Able to take a shot. Good sell on out-and-up and double-move routes.

Has some real play-making ability. Able to blow past defensive backs and go deep. Home run-hitting ability. Deep threat. Good long speed. Can also return punts, and gets up field in a hurry. Big-time return threat.

He is a real weapon for an offense to have. Game-breaking and game-changing ability in the mold of former NFL speedster Percy Harvin.

I think he will fall into the top of the second round, because he drops some balls that he shouldn't.

However, if Detroit can grab him at the start of Day 2, it has to do so. Playmakers make plays, and most importantly, they win games for their teams.

