Roundtable: Who is the Lions' Best Player?

1.) Do you like the way the Lions' secondary has been reshaped?

Vito Chirco: At this present juncture, I tend to think the performance of the secondary will be underwhelming once again in 2021.

While I like the cost-effective approach of the Lions in adding cornerbacks Quinton Dunbar and Corn Elder and safety Dean Marlowe, I don't think those acquisitions will prove to be hugely impactful for the organization.

Of the three aforementioned individuals, I believe that Dunbar will be the most productive, and could end up being good enough to be brought back in 2022.

However, I don't believe that any of the above additions will impact Detroit's secondary much more positively than Justin Coleman and Desmond Trufant did a year ago.

Adam Strozynski: This might be a bit pessimistic, but the reshaped secondary will look much better if the defensive front gets reshaped and applies pressure to the quarterback on a much more consistent basis. I'm not sold on the secondary, but reworking it won't hurt. The front-four is what really needs help.

2.) What do you think the odds are of the Lions trading back into the first round after selecting at No. 7?

Chirco: I view the odds as being rather low. Here's why: As I've said numerous times now here at SI All Lions, Detroit is looking to gain as much draft capital as possible right now. Thus, it's not going to be willing to mortgage the future or likely impact it in even the slightest fashion to simply move back into the first round.

I believe the organization is fully aware of the fact that it's not going to be a playoff contender in 2021. And for that reason, don't expect first-year Lions general manager Brad Holmes to trade back into the round.

Strozynski: It seems like quarterbacks might be flying off the board early and often. And, if that's the case, it bodes well for Detroit to pick up some extra picks. I'm feeling confident the Lions will field calls for No. 7, although the offer has to be worthwhile.

3.) How awesome was it to see Dan Campbell visiting Ford Motor Company?

Chirco: Not going to lie, it was cool to see, and I imagine that Campbell will be a great motivator inside the locker room. However, I still want to see results on the field. Remember, former Lions head man Jim Schwartz was a "rah-rah" kind of dude, as well. But, that proved to wear thin on the franchise as the losses piled up.

So, while it looks all good with Campbell so far, let's see how he does during games, when he has to make a big in-game adjustment (i.e. coming out of halftime). That's when he'll really prove his worth to me.

Strozynski: Ehh ... I mean, he's a blue-collar guy in a blue-collar city. So, was Jim Schwartz, though. I'm not sure these photo-ops help you win games. They just endear you to a city.

4.) Who is the Lions' best player?

Chirco: Right now, I would say defensive end Romeo Okwara. He led the team with 10 sacks a season ago, and could be just coming into his own, as he'll only be 26 years old at the start of the 2021 campaign.

Strozynski: That's a good question. At first blush, I want to say long snapper Don Muhlbach. But, I know that's not what is being asked for. I'd have to go with center Frank Ragnow. He's a consistent performer, and would start on a playoff team.

