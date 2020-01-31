LionMaven
Lions May Not Be Tua Tagovailoa's Preferred Destination

John Maakaron

Since Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa declared for the NFL draft, speculation has steadily increased Detroit could actually consider drafting Tagovailoa. 

If you’re a fan of the Detroit Lions who is hoping the organization drafts Matthew Stafford's replacement, it is still highly unlikely Detroit selects a quarterback that high in the draft.

There are a couple of factors that preclude the Lions from drafting Tagovailoa. 

One being the win-now mandate given by ownership, and the other being the strong need to improve the defense.

With fans, NFL players, media and draft prospects descending on Miami this week, there is no shortage of information coming from radio row. 

Tagovailoa's family has made it known where they would like their son to play in the NFL.

And unfortunately Detroit is not the family's first choice.

Per Andy Slater of iHeartRadio, Tua’s father expressed that he hopes the Miami Dolphins are the team that drafts his son. 

Luke Easterling of the Draft Wire writes, "The Dolphins currently hold the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, but also have two more first-rounders, in addition to a pair of second-round picks. That gives them plenty of ammo should they feel the need to trade up a couple of spots to make sure they get their man, if that’s in fact Tua.

"There’s certainly a need for a new franchise passer in Miami, and if Tua’s medicals check out, he could be the guy to transform this once proud team back into a contender."

Pros & Cons of Lions Drafting QB Tua Tagovailoa 

Dan Orlovsky Says No to Lions Drafting QB Tua Tagovailoa 

3 Quick Ways Lions Can Repair Their Reputation 

