LionMaven
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

3 Quick Ways Lions Can Repair Their Reputation

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions organization is constantly batting the perception that they do not care enough about their current or past players. 

With Richard Sherman and Calvin Johnson adding fuel to the fire this week that the scheme and culture do not sit well with many, it is very important that Detroit starts to take some steps to repair their sullied reputation. 

This offseason, Detroit has plenty of cap space to spend on free-agents and to extend current players on the roster. 

According to Spotrac.com, Detroit currently has approximately $47 million in cap space to work with.

Here are three things the Lions' organization can do quickly to repair their reputation. 

Make things right with Calvin Johnson

Calvin Johnson is making it known that he is not happy. During every interview, he brings up the fact that he and the organization are at odds. 

Can you blame him?

He has visited other teams, and has observed the way veterans and retired athletes have been treated. 

Detroit needs to end this disagreement and rectify what has been a clear mistake by the organization. 

Asking for money back from Johnson -- a player who gave so much to the organization has clearly backfired.

Extend cornerback Darius Slay 

During this offseason, one of the biggest question marks will be how general manager Bob Quinn and Co. address Slay's contract situation. 

Based on his play, he obviously deserves an extension. 

USATSI_13849909_168388382_lowres
© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

It would behoove Quinn to set aside whatever issues he has been having with outspoken players and actually reward those who perform consistently on the field.

Making Slay a player that plays his entire career in Detroit is the right thing to do, and would go a long way to shed the notion that the organization does not care about veterans. 

Make wide receiver Kenny Golladay the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL

Golladay is set to make just under $1 million dollars in 2020. 

He is entering the final season of his rookie contract, and has far outplayed his rookie deal. 

USATSI_13848459_168388382_lowres
© Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

What better way to send a notice that productivity on the field is rewarded than by opening up the checkbook and signing Golladay to a long-term, big-money contract. 

Related

Did Matt Patricia Run the Lions Into the Ground in 2019?

Detroit Lions: What They Are Saying from Miami

T.J. Hockenson Would "Love the Opportunity" to Work with Tony Gonzalez

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
CAN2
CAN2

John Maakaron you're like the worst writer on this Lions Maven page you repost everything from somebody else story and you're constantly bashing the Lion's it seems that you're looking for the negative side on every issue

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Did Matt Patricia Run Team Into the Ground in 2019?

Number of injuries Detroit Lions suffered during 2019 season was concerning

John Maakaron

T.J. Hockenson Would "Love the Opportunity" to Work with Tony Gonzalez

T.J. Hockenson tweets that he would love to work with Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez

John Maakaron

Utah's Bradlee Anae is a Great Fit for Lions

Bradlee Anae would be an ideal draft selection for Detroit Lions

Logan Lamorandier

Should the Lions Pursue QB Philip Rivers?

The Chargers announced this week the organization is moving on from QB Phillip Rivers

John Maakaron

by

Johnny Football

WR Danny Amendola Could Return to Patriots

Wide receiver Danny Amendola could look to reunite with his friend Tom Brady

John Maakaron

Lions Avoid Being Hacked, NFL Releases Statement

Several NFL teams had their twitter accounts hacked into in the past 48 hours

John Maakaron

by

Johnny Football

Were the Lions Wrong to Trade OG Laken Tomlinson?

Our Logan Lamorandier opines on whether or not the Lions were wrong to trade offensive guard Laken Tomlinson

Logan Lamorandier

by

Rafaelto

Detroit Lions: What They Are Saying from Miami

Rob Gronkowski, Barry Sanders and Tony Gonzalez talk about the Detroit Lions from Miami

John Maakaron

Richard Sherman Didn't Like Lions Culture, Rejected Contract Offer

Richard Sherman says 49ers were a better fit for him than the Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

Johnny Football

Two Former Lions Quarterbacks Make XFL Roster

Chad Kanoff and Josh Johnson are currently on the Los Angeles Wildcats roster in the XFL

John Maakaron